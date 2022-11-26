Cameron Smith's Original Penguin Apparel Is Now Up To 50% Off In The Black Friday Sale

Cameron Smith is one of the in-form players in the world, with the 29-year-old currently holding both the Players Championship and Claret Jug in a stunning 2022.

Famed for his dashing mullet, the Aussie is arguably one of the game's more relaxed characters and his apparel certainly showcases that, with Smith sponsored by the fashionable brand, Original Penguin, which specialises in attire that is part 'golfy' and part 'leisure wear'.

During Smith's victory at The 150th Open Championship, he was wearing Penguin's eco-friendly Polo tops, with the 29-year-old also donning a number of classy jumpers, gilets and sweaters that certainly looked very sharp.

Smith in action during The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, there are a number of Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab) available, with Original Penguin gear seeing huge discounts of nearly 50%. Below, we have taken a look at some of the deals, which include Smith's apparel that he regularly wears out on Tour.

Check out the deals below and why not also check out our other specific hub pages as well, with Golf Monthly creating guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals (opens in new tab), best Black Friday golf shoe deals (opens in new tab), best Black Friday golf bag deals (opens in new tab) and more...

(opens in new tab) Original Penguin Color Block Golf Polo | 52% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)

Was £49.99 Now £24 Penguin has constructed their Color Block Polo from lightweight materials and, with an array of color options in this apparel, you are sure to find a polo which is stylish and suitable for all conditions.

(opens in new tab) Original Penguin Performance Golf Pant | 32% off at Penguin

(opens in new tab) Was £59.99 Now £41 Available in five colors and plenty of sizing options, the Performance Golf Pant from Penguin is made from stretch fabric and moisture wicking material. This means that it is incredibly breathable and comfortable, with the addition of a number of pockets allowing for great storage.

(opens in new tab) Original Penguin Quarter Zip Lightweight Block Golf Sweater | 31% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)

Was £64.99 Now £45 A smart midlayer from Original Penguin is now 31% off in the Black Friday sale. Featuring in a quarter zip and color block design, it is extremely lightweight and available in a number of colorways.

(opens in new tab) Original Penguin Quarter Zip Hooded Golf Windshirt | 41% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)

Was £69.99 Now £41 Hoodies are becoming more and more fashionable in the golfing world and, with the Quarter Zip Hooded Windshirt, you get an extremely smart design that won't hinder you swing when out on the golf course.

(opens in new tab) Original Penguin All-Over Print Golf Polo | 32% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)

Was £49.99 Now £34 Penguin produce an array of All-Over Print Polo shirts and, with this particular model, we are focusing on the 'Pete' design, which features the Original Penguin Logo. There is also a Cubist Print, as well as multiple others, so there should be a design to suit your needs.