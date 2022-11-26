Cameron Smith's Original Penguin Apparel Is Now Up To 50% Off In The Black Friday Sale
Original Penguin produce some high quality garments and is worn by Major winner, Cameron Smith. Here, we take a look at some of the huge discounts currently on offer in the Black Friday sale
Cameron Smith is one of the in-form players in the world, with the 29-year-old currently holding both the Players Championship and Claret Jug in a stunning 2022.
Famed for his dashing mullet, the Aussie is arguably one of the game's more relaxed characters and his apparel certainly showcases that, with Smith sponsored by the fashionable brand, Original Penguin, which specialises in attire that is part 'golfy' and part 'leisure wear'.
During Smith's victory at The 150th Open Championship, he was wearing Penguin's eco-friendly Polo tops, with the 29-year-old also donning a number of classy jumpers, gilets and sweaters that certainly looked very sharp.
Currently, there are a number of Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab) available, with Original Penguin gear seeing huge discounts of nearly 50%. Below, we have taken a look at some of the deals, which include Smith's apparel that he regularly wears out on Tour.
Check out the deals below and why not also check out our other specific hub pages as well, with Golf Monthly creating guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals (opens in new tab), best Black Friday golf shoe deals (opens in new tab), best Black Friday golf bag deals (opens in new tab) and more...
Original Penguin Color Block Golf Polo | 52% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)
Was £49.99 Now £24
Penguin has constructed their Color Block Polo from lightweight materials and, with an array of color options in this apparel, you are sure to find a polo which is stylish and suitable for all conditions.
Original Penguin Performance Golf Pant | 32% off at Penguin
Was £59.99 Now £41
Available in five colors and plenty of sizing options, the Performance Golf Pant from Penguin is made from stretch fabric and moisture wicking material. This means that it is incredibly breathable and comfortable, with the addition of a number of pockets allowing for great storage.
Original Penguin Quarter Zip Lightweight Block Golf Sweater | 31% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)
Was £64.99 Now £45
A smart midlayer from Original Penguin is now 31% off in the Black Friday sale. Featuring in a quarter zip and color block design, it is extremely lightweight and available in a number of colorways.
Original Penguin Quarter Zip Hooded Golf Windshirt | 41% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)
Was £69.99 Now £41
Hoodies are becoming more and more fashionable in the golfing world and, with the Quarter Zip Hooded Windshirt, you get an extremely smart design that won't hinder you swing when out on the golf course.
Original Penguin All-Over Print Golf Polo | 32% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)
Was £49.99 Now £34
Penguin produce an array of All-Over Print Polo shirts and, with this particular model, we are focusing on the 'Pete' design, which features the Original Penguin Logo. There is also a Cubist Print, as well as multiple others, so there should be a design to suit your needs.
Original Penguin Performance Crossover 8" Golf Short | 42% off at Penguin (opens in new tab)
Was £54.99 Now £32
The last item in the Original Penguin range is the Performance Crossover 8" Short, which is extremely environmentally-friendly, with the apparel made from 25% recycled nylon. Like other Penguin products, it is constructed with stretch fabric and a stretch waistband.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
