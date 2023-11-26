Barstool Sports Have A 20% Site-Wide Offer! Grab Some Of Golf YouTube's Most Wanted Merch This Cyber Monday

When it comes to YouTube golf groups, one of the most recognized is Barstool Sports, with their franchise 'Fore Play' racking up over 375,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.

Within their videos, they have worked and shot with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and many more, with their merchandise now 20% off during the Cyber Monday sales.

Currently, we have seen golf shoes, golf balls and golf clubs on sale, with plenty of deals available on various sites. However, these deals on Barstool's items are only available on the Barstool Sports site, with a 20% reduction available on everything!

I found some lovely photos of Brentwood CC online. I also found some lovely photos of Barstool Golf merchandise online. Get yourself some gear, then win the contest and come wear it when we play BCC together. Sounds like a plan to me. 20% everything. https://t.co/T9u26QNbIj pic.twitter.com/ytTE4fidvFNovember 26, 2023 See more

Below, we have picked out some of the best deals on their apparel and other items, which are often seen in their videos worn by Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Dan Rapaport and their various guests. Although we have picked out just five, there are hundreds available via their site.

Be warned, there are limited sizes and items left, so be quick to grab yourself a tidy discount. One last thing, a lot of Barstool's apparel is Peter Millar which, after extensive testing, we know to be some of the best golf apparel around, with their items featuring amongst the best golf shirts and golf tops that money can buy!

Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Micro-Fleece Half-Zip | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Was $143 Now $114.40 The first item is the micro-fleece half-zip, which is constructed of extremely soft materials that help temperature control. What also helps temperature control is the half-zip closure, with the subtle Barstool logo providing a minimal, but effective, design.

Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Lava Wash Crewneck | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Was $130 Now $104 Currently available in S - 2XL, this crewneck features a four-stretch so as not restrict your swing. To enhance the comfort, it also has banded cuffs and hem, with the Lava Wash print creating a smart aesthetic.

Barstool Golf Ain't No Hobby Golf Glove | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Was $20.80 Now $11.65 Along with the Ain't No Hobby Golf Glove, which is inspired by multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Kisner, there are also multiple versions of this glove, such as one with the Fore Play logo on the strap. The reason we have picked this particular one is due to the fact that the proceeds will go towards the Kisner Foundation, which supports Education, Health and Support.

Fore Play Checkered Mallet Putter Cover | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Was $36 Now $20.16 Like the glove above, you can grab an array of different putter headcovers, with the Checkered Mallet Putter Cover providing a clean and smart aesthetic.

Along with the five items we have listed above, you can currently grab hundreds of other items at discounted rates. These include everything from tees to apparel to accessories. Check out the full range of deals here!