Barstool Sports Have A 20% Site-Wide Offer! Grab Some Of Golf YouTube's Most Wanted Merch This Cyber Monday

Not only can you get your hands on some Barstool specific items, but also some Peter Millar apparel!

Barstool Sports team during a broadcast
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

When it comes to YouTube golf groups, one of the most recognized is Barstool Sports, with their franchise 'Fore Play' racking up over 375,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.

Within their videos, they have worked and shot with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin JohnsonMax Homa, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and many more, with their merchandise now 20% off during the Cyber Monday sales.

Currently, we have seen golf shoes, golf balls and golf clubs on sale, with plenty of deals available on various sites. However, these deals on Barstool's items are only available on the Barstool Sports site, with a 20% reduction available on everything! 

See more

Below, we have picked out some of the best deals on their apparel and other items, which are often seen in their videos worn by Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Dan Rapaport and their various guests. Although we have picked out just five, there are hundreds available via their site.

Be warned, there are limited sizes and items left, so be quick to grab yourself a tidy discount. One last thing, a lot of Barstool's apparel is Peter Millar which, after extensive testing, we know to be some of the best golf apparel around, with their items featuring amongst the best golf shirts and golf tops that money can buy!

Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Micro-Fleece Half-Zip | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Micro-Fleece Half-Zip | 20% off at Barstool Sports
Was $143 Now $114.40

The first item is the micro-fleece half-zip, which is constructed of extremely soft materials that help temperature control. What also helps temperature control is the half-zip closure, with the subtle Barstool logo providing a minimal, but effective, design.

View Deal
Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Lava Wash Crewneck | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Lava Wash Crewneck | 20% off at Barstool Sports
Was $130 Now $104

Currently available in S - 2XL, this crewneck features a four-stretch so as not restrict your swing. To enhance the comfort, it also has banded cuffs and hem, with the Lava Wash print creating a smart aesthetic. 

View Deal
Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Hyperlight Merge Hybrid Jacket | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Peter Millar X Barstool Golf Hyperlight Merge Hybrid Jacket | 20% off at Barstool Sports
Was $183 Now $146.40

Peter Millar makes some of the best golf windbreakers and jackets, with the Hyperlight Merge Hybrid now under $150. This apparel item is finished with a mock collar, two-way zip front and two zip side pockets.

View Deal
Barstool Golf Ain't No Hobby Golf Glove | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Barstool Golf Ain't No Hobby Golf Glove | 20% off at Barstool Sports
Was $20.80 Now $11.65

Along with the Ain't No Hobby Golf Glove, which is inspired by multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Kisner, there are also multiple versions of this glove, such as one with the Fore Play logo on the strap. The reason we have picked this particular one is due to the fact that the proceeds will go towards the Kisner Foundation, which supports Education, Health and Support.

View Deal
Fore Play Checkered Mallet Putter Cover | 20% off at Barstool Sports

Fore Play Checkered Mallet Putter Cover | 20% off at Barstool Sports
Was $36 Now $20.16

Like the glove above, you can grab an array of different putter headcovers, with the Checkered Mallet Putter Cover providing a clean and smart aesthetic.

View Deal

Along with the five items we have listed above, you can currently grab hundreds of other items at discounted rates. These include everything from tees to apparel to accessories. Check out the full range of deals here!

Topics
Black Friday
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸