Act Fast!! Phil Mickelson's Golf Shoe Is 50% Off On Cyber Monday
There are some big sales on TravisMathew's website, with Phil Mickelson's shoe now discounted by 50%!
Grab a massive 50% saving (opens in new tab) on Phil Mickelson's TravisMathew golf shoes during Cyber Monday (opens in new tab)! But you'll need to act fast though before the sale ends tonight! TravisMathew are one of the best and most reliable golf equipment manufacturers on the market, and if Lefty is wearing these shoes, then you certainly should be too!
Having won six major championships and 45 PGA Tour events, it's fair to say Phil is one of the best players in the history of the game. He's also known for sporting some of the best gear and these shoes will add a very classy look to any golf outfit. But if you're looking for a more sporty pair of shoes, then don't fret, as we've got plenty of Cyber Monday golf deals (opens in new tab) on golf equipment now live on our site!
Cuater The Legend Golf Shoe - Travis Mathew | 50% off Phil Mickelson's shoes at Travis Mathew (opens in new tab)
Was $249.95 Now $124.98
Phil Mickelson's golf shoe is now half price at Travis Mathew! And if you're into traditional golf styling, this golf shoe is the perfect option for you. It is comfortable and comes with a waterproof construction, making it great for year-round golf.
Read our full Cuater The Legend Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)
Having previously worn a lot of their gear, it's clear TravisMathew put a lot of quality into each of their products, with other players including Jon Rahm also opting to wear the American brand. And that quality is certainly seen in the Legend shoes which are one of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) boasting a cool suede design, that will add a smart look to any golf outfit. They also feature TravisMathew's patented Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System that gives the shoe a very spongey sole whiCH feels great with every step on the golf course.
That is combined with a molded insole that supports the shape of your feet, making this a great shoe for people with plantar fasciItis (opens in new tab). We gave the leather option of this shoe a 4.5-star rating (opens in new tab) when we tested it earlier this year and were impressed with the grip it offered on the turf. Each shoe boasts nine pulsar cleats that are very comfortable to wear but also make it one of the best golf shoes that you can wear all-year-round.
We've also got some fantastic deals on some coffee and wellness supplements (opens in new tab) from Mickelson's brand 'For Wellness'. Check them out below!
- Get 30% off core products: The Good Stuff (opens in new tab), Superfood Bites (opens in new tab), and Antioxidant Coffee (opens in new tab) with code BF30.
- Save up to 50% on Merch (opens in new tab) and 30% on Holiday Gift boxes (opens in new tab) - no code required.
- Spend $25 and get a FREE SIC Water Bottle. (opens in new tab)
- Spend $50 and get FREE Shipping.
- Spend $75 and get a FREE Miir Coffee Canister. (opens in new tab)
- Spend $100 and get 10 FREE Superfood Bites.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and has recently obtained his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. He also currently writes for the the MailOnline's sports desk, working on all things from football to rugby union.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
