Sunday Trading: Golf Deals Of The Week
Black Friday may be over but there are still plenty of golf deals currently on the web...
Black Friday may be over but there are still plenty of golf deals currently on the web...
Sunday Trading: Golf Deals Of The Week
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over but there are still plenty of golf deals currently on the web.
Below, we pick out some of our favourites of the week including huge savings on golf balls, apparel, accessories, training aids and more.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Sunday Trading: Golf Deals Of The Week -
American Golf currently has some great offers in their Christmas section - view those here
TaylorMade M3 irons RH 5-PW reg flex - Were £639, Now £499
Srixon Z Star golf balls - Were £39.99, Now £34.68
Under Armour Men's Performance Polo - From £18.03
RRP £49.95
Adidas men's 3-strip 1/4 zip sweatshirt - From £22.61
RRP £49.95
Under Armour men's golf socks - From £6.55
RRP £14.95
Srixon UltiSoft golf balls - Were £24, Now £19.99
Adidas Ultimate 365 3-Stripe Tapered trousers: RRP £63.59, All sizes under £39
Under Armour ColdGear Gloves - Were £20, From £13.42
Expand Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2021/22
Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2021/22
Look at the new full list of Top…
Expand Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2019
Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2019
Dont know what to get the golfer in…
PGA Tour Pro Size Driving Net - Was £99.99, Now £58.99
Calvin Klein Silent Swing waterproof jacket - Was £169.99, Now £59.99
Sunderland 1/4 zip sweater: Was £59.99, Now £31.75
Callaway Chrome Soft 2018 Golf Balls - Were £39.99, Now £29.98
Under Armour Long Sleeve Crew Thermal Shirt - Was £40, Now £33.95
TaylorMade Star Wars Pom Headcovers - Were £30, Now from £14.99
Under Armour Windstrike Gilet - Was £60, Now £34.95
Calvin Klein 2018 Central Tour Logo polo - Was £39.99, Now £24.99
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls: RRP £49.99, Now £31.49
Callaway Fibre Filled Puffer Vest - Was £64.99, Now £34.99
TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Golf Bag - Was £129, Now £96.89
PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat with Guide Ball, Alignment Tool and DVD - Was £30.99, Now £16.13
StormMaster XXP Rain Cover - Was £17.49, Now £6.60
Callaway Dawn Patrol Glove - Was £12.95, Now from £7.24
-
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals
The huge Black Friday sales are here! What are the best deals on golf shoes?
By Dan Parker •
-
Best Christmas Golf Gifts
Our best Christmas golf gifts guide with ideas galore for the golfer in your life
By Martin Hopley •
-
One Of Our Favourite Golf Waterproof Jackets Has 40% Off Right Now
You can get the popular adidas Rain.Rdy jacket for less than £100 right now.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
How To Buy The New Tiger Woods Nike Polo
Here are the details on how you can buy the Tiger Woods polo from Nike.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
7 Days Of Samsung - Big Savings To Be Had On Amazon This Week
Don't miss out on some outstanding savings on Samsung products this week.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
By Elliott Heath •
-
What Putters Do Pros Use?
We take a look at the putters put into play by the world's best male players.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
What Golf Shoes Do Pros Wear?
We take a look at what the top male players in the world put on their feet whilst out on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett •