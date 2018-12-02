Black Friday may be over but there are still plenty of golf deals currently on the web...

Sunday Trading: Golf Deals Of The Week

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over but there are still plenty of golf deals currently on the web.

Below, we pick out some of our favourites of the week including huge savings on golf balls, apparel, accessories, training aids and more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

American Golf currently has some great offers in their Christmas section - view those here

TaylorMade M3 irons RH 5-PW reg flex - Were £639, Now £499

Srixon Z Star golf balls - Were £39.99, Now £34.68

Under Armour Men's Performance Polo - From £18.03

RRP £49.95

Adidas men's 3-strip 1/4 zip sweatshirt - From £22.61

RRP £49.95

Under Armour men's golf socks - From £6.55

RRP £14.95

Srixon UltiSoft golf balls - Were £24, Now £19.99

Adidas Ultimate 365 3-Stripe Tapered trousers: RRP £63.59, All sizes under £39

Under Armour ColdGear Gloves - Were £20, From £13.42

PGA Tour Pro Size Driving Net - Was £99.99, Now £58.99

Calvin Klein Silent Swing waterproof jacket - Was £169.99, Now £59.99

Sunderland 1/4 zip sweater: Was £59.99, Now £31.75

Callaway Chrome Soft 2018 Golf Balls - Were £39.99, Now £29.98

BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls from Amazon

Under Armour Long Sleeve Crew Thermal Shirt - Was £40, Now £33.95

TaylorMade Star Wars Pom Headcovers - Were £30, Now from £14.99

Under Armour Windstrike Gilet - Was £60, Now £34.95

Calvin Klein 2018 Central Tour Logo polo - Was £39.99, Now £24.99

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls: RRP £49.99, Now £31.49

Callaway Fibre Filled Puffer Vest - Was £64.99, Now £34.99

TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Golf Bag - Was £129, Now £96.89

PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat with Guide Ball, Alignment Tool and DVD - Was £30.99, Now £16.13

StormMaster XXP Rain Cover - Was £17.49, Now £6.60

Callaway Dawn Patrol Glove - Was £12.95, Now from £7.24