All the best junior golf deals we've spotted from around the net...

Cyber Monday Junior Golf Deals

Looking to purchase some golf items for a junior golfer in your life? You're in the right place.

With Cyber Monday approaching, we've sought out the best deals across the internet.

Related: Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals - Don't miss out

From clubs to clothing and accessories, we list the best junior golf deals available right now...

Cyber Monday Junior Golf Deals - US

$84.99 Nitro Crossfire Junior 8 Piece Golf Set $84.99 $59.99 at Walmart

This Nitro set represents incredible value for money. You'll get a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter and a bag! It is recommended for 9-12-year-olds.

$69.99 Young Gun Kids Adjustable Golf Cart $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

This adjustable pull cart has an extending handle so can suit golfers aged 3 to 14 years old. It is available in lots of different colors.

$59.99 Puma Juniors' Full Zip Jacket $59.99 $29.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

This stylish full-zip jacket from Puma comes in every junior size and in red, blue or grey. Bargain with $30 off its usual RRP.

$39.99 Adidas Juniors' 3-Stripes Polo $39.99 $9.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

This 3-stripes polo from adidas is under $10! It's usually $39.99 but can be picked up for just $9.99 in junior sizes medium, large and XL.

$17.99 Under Armour Boys' Webbed Belt $17.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $5 on this UA belt, coming in both black and white. It's one-size-fits-all so no need to worry about it not fitting.

$69.99 Nike Lunar Precision Shoes $69.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Coming in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 7, these Nike Lunars look cool and will perform great for the junior golfer. They're water resistant and offer great grip.

Cyber Monday Junior Golf Deals - UK

£249 Callaway Junior XJ 3-5 Years 4 Piece Set (Level 1) £249 £179 at Golf Gear Direct

This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It's available in both right and left handed.

£79.99 Ben Sayers Right-Handed M1i Junior Package Set £79.99 £68.95 at Amazon

A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange.

£40 Puma Golf 1/4 Zip Junior Windshirt £40 £24.99 at American Golf

This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric.

£30 Puma Golf Road Map Junior Polo Shirt £30 £19.99 at American Golf

This Puma polo comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is also made with dryCELL Technology to keep cool in warm conditions.

£35 Puma Golf Taylor Junior Polo Shirt £35 £24.99 at American Golf

Also available for ages 7 up to 12, the Taylor polo shirt features moisture wicking technology through dryCELL and is styled with a blocking design with stripes.

£119 Galvin Green Rusty Interface Junior Jacket £119 £87.95 at Golf Gear Direct

This full-zip windproof, water-repellant Galvin Green jacket comes in sizes small, medium and large.

£69.99 ProQuip Junior Tempest Waterproof Jacket £69.99 £59.99 at Golf Gear Direct

The ProQuip Tempest jacket is lightweight for comfort, easy storage, and carrying, and comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee. It's available in a range of sizes.

£29.99 Adidas Logo Pullover £29.99 £21.99 at Sports Direct

Get this lightweight, 1/2 zip adidas logo pullover for under £22, available for ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.

£21.99 Adidas Print Golf Polo £21.99 £15.99 at Sports Direct

This stylish, striped adidas polo is a bargain below £16 and comes in a range of sizes from age 7 up to 13.

£34.99 Adidas Junior Golf Trousers £34.99 £24.99 at Sports Direct

These beige adidas trousers are available below £25 for ages 7 all the way up to 13.

£49.99 Callaway Block Golf Polo £49.99 £24.99 at Sports Direct

Half price! Coming in either red or blue, this Callaway Block polo can be picked up in sizes 7-8 and 9-10.

£12.95 Callaway Golf Tour Authentic Performance Pro Junior Cap £12.95 £9.94 at Amazon

A good deal on this smart Callaway cap, featuring a Chrome Soft logo on the peak and an Odyssey logo on the back.

Golf Monthly is covering Cyber Monday very closely - why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.

