Cyber Monday Junior Golf Deals
Looking to purchase some golf items for a junior golfer in your life? You're in the right place.
With Cyber Monday approaching, we've sought out the best deals across the internet.
From clubs to clothing and accessories, we list the best junior golf deals available right now...
Cyber Monday Junior Golf Deals - US
This Nitro set represents incredible value for money. You'll get a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter and a bag! It is recommended for 9-12-year-olds.
This adjustable pull cart has an extending handle so can suit golfers aged 3 to 14 years old. It is available in lots of different colors.
This stylish full-zip jacket from Puma comes in every junior size and in red, blue or grey. Bargain with $30 off its usual RRP.
This 3-stripes polo from adidas is under $10! It's usually $39.99 but can be picked up for just $9.99 in junior sizes medium, large and XL.
Save $5 on this UA belt, coming in both black and white. It's one-size-fits-all so no need to worry about it not fitting.
Coming in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 7, these Nike Lunars look cool and will perform great for the junior golfer. They're water resistant and offer great grip.
Cyber Monday Junior Golf Deals - UK
This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It's available in both right and left handed.
A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange.
This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric.
This Puma polo comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is also made with dryCELL Technology to keep cool in warm conditions.
Also available for ages 7 up to 12, the Taylor polo shirt features moisture wicking technology through dryCELL and is styled with a blocking design with stripes.
This full-zip windproof, water-repellant Galvin Green jacket comes in sizes small, medium and large.
The ProQuip Tempest jacket is lightweight for comfort, easy storage, and carrying, and comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee. It's available in a range of sizes.
Get this lightweight, 1/2 zip adidas logo pullover for under £22, available for ages 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
This stylish, striped adidas polo is a bargain below £16 and comes in a range of sizes from age 7 up to 13.
These beige adidas trousers are available below £25 for ages 7 all the way up to 13.
Half price! Coming in either red or blue, this Callaway Block polo can be picked up in sizes 7-8 and 9-10.
A good deal on this smart Callaway cap, featuring a Chrome Soft logo on the peak and an Odyssey logo on the back.
