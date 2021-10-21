Love Ping golf clubs, bags, apparel and accessories? Check out some of the best Black Friday deals on Ping goods here.
Best Ping Black Friday Deals
Ping make some fantastic products across all categories of golf equipment.
In clubs, its new G425 range of woods and irons have been very popular with golfers across the handicap spectrum and the G425 driver has a head and weight configuration for everyone – its one of the best drivers we’ve tested this year.
Ping also make some of the best golf bags in the game, with its Hoofer range being synonymous with quality, lightweight and waterproof carry bags.
The Ping name and the Ping quality can come at a price, so we’ve put together a list of the best Black Friday deals on Ping equipment
You’ll also find in this list some great offers on older models of Ping equipment, like the G410 and G400 series.
Black Friday Deals – UK
Ping Sensor Dry 2.5 Waterproof Trousers
£140 £89.90 at Online Golf
These waterproof trousers work with your body to cope with all the demands of the golf game. Engineered as part of the Sensordry platform with a lightweight waterproof material that provides windproof protection too. For added peace of mind, there is also a 5-year warranty. You’ll struggle to find a better pair of waterproof trousers at this price.
Ping G400 Irons (5-UW)
£770 £528.90 at Online Golf
The Ping G400 irons are around four years old now but would still offer a new or returning golfer a great set of irons to start with. You get 7 irons in this set from 5 iron down to a utility wedge. They look the part too and finding a set of brand new irons at this price is rare.
Ping G Le Ladies Fairway Wood
£179 £139 at Scottsdale Golf
The Ping G Le range has only recently been replaced by the G Le 2 range so this is still a modern, technology-packed fairway wood. Available in right handed as a 9-wood, this is a great club to help fill the gap between your woods and irons.
Ping Frequency Golf Polo Shirt
£54.99 £39.99 at Golf Support
Ping’s latest range of clothing is now on sale with plenty of colours and sizes available. This polo features Sensor Cool technology which helps regulate the body temperature out on course.
Ping Hoofer Lite Stand Bag
£165 £139.99 at American Golf
One of Ping’s best golf bags, the Hoofer Lite is a lightweight but sturdy carry bag with plenty of space to carry the essentials and more. Despite its small footprint, this bag has seven pockets as well as dedicated space for a water bottle.
Ping G410 Plus Driver
£450 £349 at The Golf Shop Online
While this is now an older model after it was replaced by the G425, the G410 is still an excellent driver at this price too. It has an adjustable loft sleeve as well as adjustable weights in the back of the head to allow you to tune this driver exactly to you swing.