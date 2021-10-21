Best Ping Black Friday Deals

Love Ping golf clubs, bags, apparel and accessories? Check out some of the best Black Friday deals on Ping goods here.

Ping make some fantastic products across all categories of golf equipment.

In clubs, its new G425 range of woods and irons have been very popular with golfers across the handicap spectrum and the G425 driver has a head and weight configuration for everyone – its one of the best drivers we’ve tested this year.

Ping also make some of the best golf bags in the game, with its Hoofer range being synonymous with quality, lightweight and waterproof carry bags.

The Ping name and the Ping quality can come at a price, so we’ve put together a list of the best Black Friday deals on Ping equipment

You’ll also find in this list some great offers on older models of Ping equipment, like the G410 and G400 series.

Black Friday Deals – UK