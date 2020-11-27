The 5 Best Nike Black Friday Golf Deals We Have Seen

Here are 5 of the best deals we have seen on Nike products this Black Friday.

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year for finding bargains on some of the best golf products at a discounted price.

Just one brand that has seen some major reductions is Nike with many garments and shoes getting huge discounts which definitely are too good to miss out on.

As such we have looked around the internet trying to find the 5 best Nike deals on Black Friday, and pass them onto you.

Alternatively if you prefer adidas then we recommend checking out our post on the best Black Friday adidas golf deals instead. On some products you can save as much as 50%!

Nike Deals - UK

£159.95 Nike HyperShield Men's Golf Trousers £159.95 £95.97 with Nike

The Nike HyperShield trousers prepare you for inclement weather, thanks to wind and water-resistant fabric with plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable on the course. To add to that, the trousers are adjustable, there are several pockets, and the discount of over £60 adds to the appeal too.

£44.95 Nike Striped Polo Shirt £44.95 £31.47 with Nike

One of the best golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world's elite golfers. We love how it can be used anywhere and at the moment it comes with a saving of over £13.

£89.95 Nike Shield Women's Golf Jacket £89.95 £58.47 with Nike

Stay warm in all weathers with this Shield Jacket that currently has £30 off.

£59.95 Nike Dri-Fit Tiger Woods Camo Polo Shirt £59.95 £32.97 with Nike

The Nike Dri-FIT Camo Polo pairs signature Tiger Woods style with stretchy, breathable fabric for premium performance on and off the course. Not only that but it comes with just over £26 worth of discount right now too.

£99.95 Nike Air Max 1G Golf Shoes £99.95 £79.97 with Golf Support

A shoe often worn by stars Tony Finau and Jason Day, the Air Max 1G is available now for around £20 off which is a bargain for such a comfortable and waterproof shoe.

Nike Deals - US

$69.99 Nike Dri-Fit Victory Pullover $69.99 $49.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Soft, lightweight, comfortable - these are the best three words to describe this pullover. With $20 off at the moment we think this offers great value especially when you consider the variety in size and colour on offer too.

$179.99 Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Golf Shoes $179.99 $139.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

The shoes made popular by Rory McIlroy, the Nike Air Zoom's look great and perform about as well as a golf shoe can. The black option is a particular favourite of ours and the $40 saving adds to the allure.

$79.99 Nike Flex Victory Pants $79.99 $49.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

It is reasonably rare to get a pair of high-quality golf pants for less than $50 but on Black Friday that is exactly what is on offer here with these Flex Victory pants. They are stretchy, sweat-wicking, and come in a variety of sizes and colours.

$174.99 Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoes $174.99 $95 with Worldwide Golf Shops

There’s plenty of technology to keep your feet stable, locked in and comfortable and a two year waterproof warranty comes with purchase of these shoes. We also think they look great.

$119.99 $99.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops Nike Air Max 1G Golf Shoes $119.99 $99.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Featuring $20 off right now, these 1G shoes are lightweight and breathable for your feet, and the Synthetic leather will keep the water out. These will look and perform just as good on the course as they would on the street.

