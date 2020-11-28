Best Cyber Monday Golf GPS Deals
We take a look at some of the best golf deals on GPS devices right now.
By Sam Tremlett
Golf equipment with GPS and distance measuring capabilities are all the rage right now. These devices help make the game simpler largely because you never get caught out in terms of yardage to the flag and hazard information and with the Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can pick up a great device at an awesome price.
The main benefit you’ll get for your investment is quick, accurate distances, which can provide new levels of confidence at address because you’re sure you’ve chosen the right club, which in turn helps you commit to shots much more easily.
As such they can help your game immensely and whilst acknowledging they can be quite expensive, this is where this post comes in because below we have looked everywhere to try and find you the best deals on GPS devices, watches and also rangefinders.
Alternatively if you want to see some fantastic deals on clubs then visit our best Cyber Monday golf clubs post.
Cyber Monday Golf GPS Deals - UK
This watch looks great, always gives you the right yardage to flags, hazards and whatever target you are aiming at, and it also comes with over 40,000 courses loaded onto it. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.
A really good deal this Cyber Monday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.
Save an incredible £180 on Garmin’s Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product.
Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.
Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.
The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
Compared to other lasers we've tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you've measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless.
With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.
The pocket-sized G30 is preloaded with more than 40,000 courses worldwide and it offers full-colour mapping with a touch-sensitive targeting feature. Right now you can get an amazing £90 off too so do not miss out here.
Available for less than £100, the Bushnell Phantom comes with more than 36,000 courses pre-loaded onto it and provides simple measurements to the front, middle and back of the green. It also comes in several different colours so you choose one to suit you.
Given the level of detail, its features and robust design, the SX500 could well be one of the most complete handheld GPS devices ever made. When we tested it we found the it had a hugely impressive level of detail, clarity and several useful features to help optimise strategy and analyse your play post-round.
One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.
The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.
Always get the right yardage with this GolfBuddy Aim V10 GPS. It comes with over 40,000 golf courses preloaded onto it and it reads your distances aloud at the press of a button.
The Voice 2 is another GolfBuddy product with a good Cyber Monday saving right now. It too comes with thousands of golf courses on it and we particularly liked the 12 hour battery life. The black version has a saving of £39.99 whilst the two white versions are also available with a saving of £19.99.
Track your golf game and get better with the Game Golf Tracking Device. Get it now for less than £100.
Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals - US
Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It's available in white/light gold.
For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play.
The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from.
Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price.
Featuring more than 40,000 courses with distance to hazards, plus Garmin AutoShot round analyser and activity tracking.
An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $100 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing.
We recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Watch and we found it to be a stellar performer in a variety of ways. First it has a sleek design with a bright, crystal clear screen displaying distances and hole maps. Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch is unique to the market, which makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover. Right now you can save $70 on one too!
Save an incredible 41% on this GolfBuddy GPS watch. During testing we found the accuracy of the Aim W10 to be excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give you the right yardage every time.
The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer.
This NX9 Slope version hosts even more features than prior models while still coming in at that entry level price point, helping golfers who are on a budget benefit from the extra accuracy and precision that laser rangefinders offer. You can get $40 off at the moment too.
The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $50 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.
Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.
There is clear value for money in this Precision Pro NX2 model even without the $20 discount that Amazon has on it right now. For only $149.99 you can get a rangefinder that has been ergonomically designed for ease of use and simple Target Acquisition Technology which makes getting the right yardage easy every time.
The Hybrid is the world’s first Golf Laser Rangefinder and GPS combo device with a fully integrated display featuring both laser and GPS distances.
You can now have the exact pinpoint yardage adjustments for increases or decreases in elevation and with Signal Slope's vibration feature, you will know exactly when you've locked-on to your intended target.
Increase your accuracy on the links using the Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS. The fully integrated display features both laser and GPS yardages. It also comes with a carrying case to protect the device while you are on the move.
A premium rangefinder, the ID technology takes into account the slope of the green when displaying the distance, while the First Target Priority function takes several different measurements to determine the most accurate target. Put simply it will give you the right yardage every time.
This other Nikon model does not have the Slope function of the model above so it comes at a slightly cheaper price, but that doesn't mean it isn't a premium model, because it definitely is. We particularly liked the Nikon glass with multi-coating technology because it offers clear views of the course
A model that always comes in at the ultra-premium end of the spectrum, we love the Nikon Pro Stabilized because it's built with advanced technology to measure exact distances, even to small flagsticks, and has a built-in stabilizer to reduce hand vibrations. It's also fully waterproof and fog proof, so you're not at the mercy of Mother Nature.
Get an astounding $50 off this Phantom Golf GPS from Bushnell now. It comes with 36,000 courses already loaded, each with up to 4 hazards noted. While you play, you can stick the magnetic mount onto any metal surface, like your golf cart, or use the clip holder to attach it to your bag or belt so it is hugely convenient.
