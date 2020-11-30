Here are some of our favourite Cyber Monday deals on booze - from gin to wine, we have got you covered.

Best Cyber Monday Booze Deals - Amazing Savings!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday has seen some truly incredible golf deals whether it be clubs, bags, balls, shoes and just about anything you can think of.

As we all know though another facet to the game is the odd tipple and thankfully there are loads of amazing deals on booze right now too.

From whiskey to beer, we have taken a look at some of the best and passed them onto you

Below we pick out some of our favourite Cyber Monday Booze Deals – act fast as they are ending soon.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Best Cyber Monday Booze Deals - Amazing Savings!

£28 Southern Comfort Original 1L £28 £14.99 at Amazon

One of the best-sellers this Cyber Monday, here's a huge saving of £13 on Southern Comfort - the world famous whisky known as the spirit of New Orleans. Whether you're a whisky fan or are stocking up for Christmas or an upcoming socially distanced party, this is an incredible deal.

One of the best-sellers this Cyber Monday, here's a huge saving of £13 on Southern Comfort - the world famous whisky known as the spirit of New Orleans. Whether you're a whisky fan or are stocking up for Christmas or an upcoming socially distanced party, this is an incredible deal.

£189 Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl with Gift Box £189 £114.85 at Amazon

At the moment you can save over £74 on this Johnnie Walker whiskey which also comes with a gift box. If you have a special occasion coming up, then this is the perfect compliment.

At the moment you can save over £74 on this Johnnie Walker whiskey which also comes with a gift box. If you have a special occasion coming up, then this is the perfect compliment.

£34.26 Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey 1L £34.26 £22.99 at Amazon

Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey combines a high amount of malt whiskey matured in former Oloroso Sherry casks, with a sweet, batch-distilled grain whiskey. This gives it a fruity yet deeply intense flavour that we think you will love.

Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey combines a high amount of malt whiskey matured in former Oloroso Sherry casks, with a sweet, batch-distilled grain whiskey. This gives it a fruity yet deeply intense flavour that we think you will love.

£35.95 Aviation American Gin 70cl £35.95 £23.50 at Amazon

A completely unique and distinguished gin from Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is designed to be soft and smooth. Also it definitely makes you as cool as Ryan Reynolds who, until recently, co-owned the brand. Don't miss out today because right now it is 35% off at Amazon.

A completely unique and distinguished gin from Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is designed to be soft and smooth. Also it definitely makes you as cool as Ryan Reynolds who, until recently, co-owned the brand. Don't miss out today because right now it is 35% off at Amazon.

£28 Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Pink Gin £28 £19.99 at Amazon

With its unique recipe of 14 botanicals, Edinburgh Gin takes the signature Classic and infuses it with rhubarb and ginger to create this full-strength pink gin expression that is sure to have your tastebuds dancing.

With its unique recipe of 14 botanicals, Edinburgh Gin takes the signature Classic and infuses it with rhubarb and ginger to create this full-strength pink gin expression that is sure to have your tastebuds dancing.

£42 Drumshambo Gunpowder Irish Gin 70cl £42 £31 at Amazon

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is slow distilled and handmade from 11 botanicals including oriental spices and gunpowder tea. Get a delicious bottle today with 26% off the RRP.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is slow distilled and handmade from 11 botanicals including oriental spices and gunpowder tea. Get a delicious bottle today with 26% off the RRP.

£31.95 Tobermory Gin 70cl £31.95 £24.95 at Masters of Malt

A small-batch-distilled gin from the Isle of Mull-based distillery Tobermory, this has a strong vanilla flavour with citrus elements throughout. Get £7 off today before they run out!

A small-batch-distilled gin from the Isle of Mull-based distillery Tobermory, this has a strong vanilla flavour with citrus elements throughout. Get £7 off today before they run out!

£39 Cotswolds Single Malt Whiskey £39 £29 at Masters of Malt

This is the first single malt whisky from the Cotswolds Distillery (as well as being the first single malt whisky ever distilled in the Cotswold countryside). With £10 off it is definitely worth a try.

This is the first single malt whisky from the Cotswolds Distillery (as well as being the first single malt whisky ever distilled in the Cotswold countryside). With £10 off it is definitely worth a try.

£54.95 Hampden Estate Rum 70cl £54.95 £44.95 at Masters of Malt

The Hamden Estate in Jamaica has long produced excellent aged rum, much of which goes into blends, making it a bit hard to come by. Therefore make sure you snap up a bottle at Masters of Malt who have cut the price by £10 too!

The Hamden Estate in Jamaica has long produced excellent aged rum, much of which goes into blends, making it a bit hard to come by. Therefore make sure you snap up a bottle at Masters of Malt who have cut the price by £10 too!

£29.95 Chocolate Orange Gin (That Boutique-y Gin Company) £29.95 £19.95 at Masters of Malt

Chocolate and orange mixed with gin? That is an absolute winner from the get-go and you will not be disappointed here especially as you can get a bottle for less than £20.

Chocolate and orange mixed with gin? That is an absolute winner from the get-go and you will not be disappointed here especially as you can get a bottle for less than £20.

from The Black Stump Durif Shiraz 2020 from £10.99 £6.99 per bottle at Laithwaite's

Made in Australia, this Black Stump has grown a reputation as a sublime red. It is rich and smooth, full-bodied and has aromas like cinnamon, plum, blackberry and raspberry. As Laithwaite's says on its website, one sip and you're smitten.

Made in Australia, this Black Stump has grown a reputation as a sublime red. It is rich and smooth, full-bodied and has aromas like cinnamon, plum, blackberry and raspberry. As Laithwaite's says on its website, one sip and you're smitten.

£27 Guinness Draught 24 Pack £27 £22.95 at Amazon

24 cans of smooth Guinness for less than £1 a can? That is hard to beat right now!

24 cans of smooth Guinness for less than £1 a can? That is hard to beat right now!

£13.95 Beer Hawk Cheers Dad Beer Canister £13.95 £11 at Amazon

An excellent present for those fans of beer, this canister is made up of 3 exceptional craft beer cans handpicked by Beer Hawk's in-house experts. It is the perfect gift for Christmas.

An excellent present for those fans of beer, this canister is made up of 3 exceptional craft beer cans handpicked by Beer Hawk's in-house experts. It is the perfect gift for Christmas.

To keep up to date with all the latest offers follow Golf Monthly on our social media channels and sign up to our newsletter