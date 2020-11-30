Best Cyber Monday Booze Deals - Amazing Savings!
Here are some of our favourite Cyber Monday deals on booze - from gin to wine, we have got you covered.
By Sam Tremlett
Black Friday and Cyber Monday has seen some truly incredible golf deals whether it be clubs, bags, balls, shoes and just about anything you can think of.
As we all know though another facet to the game is the odd tipple and thankfully there are loads of amazing deals on booze right now too.
From whiskey to beer, we have taken a look at some of the best and passed them onto you
Below we pick out some of our favourite Cyber Monday Booze Deals – act fast as they are ending soon.
One of the best-sellers this Cyber Monday, here's a huge saving of £13 on Southern Comfort - the world famous whisky known as the spirit of New Orleans. Whether you're a whisky fan or are stocking up for Christmas or an upcoming socially distanced party, this is an incredible deal.
At the moment you can save over £74 on this Johnnie Walker whiskey which also comes with a gift box. If you have a special occasion coming up, then this is the perfect compliment.
Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey combines a high amount of malt whiskey matured in former Oloroso Sherry casks, with a sweet, batch-distilled grain whiskey. This gives it a fruity yet deeply intense flavour that we think you will love.
A completely unique and distinguished gin from Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is designed to be soft and smooth. Also it definitely makes you as cool as Ryan Reynolds who, until recently, co-owned the brand. Don't miss out today because right now it is 35% off at Amazon.
With its unique recipe of 14 botanicals, Edinburgh Gin takes the signature Classic and infuses it with rhubarb and ginger to create this full-strength pink gin expression that is sure to have your tastebuds dancing.
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is slow distilled and handmade from 11 botanicals including oriental spices and gunpowder tea. Get a delicious bottle today with 26% off the RRP.
A small-batch-distilled gin from the Isle of Mull-based distillery Tobermory, this has a strong vanilla flavour with citrus elements throughout. Get £7 off today before they run out!
This is the first single malt whisky from the Cotswolds Distillery (as well as being the first single malt whisky ever distilled in the Cotswold countryside). With £10 off it is definitely worth a try.
The Hamden Estate in Jamaica has long produced excellent aged rum, much of which goes into blends, making it a bit hard to come by. Therefore make sure you snap up a bottle at Masters of Malt who have cut the price by £10 too!
Chocolate and orange mixed with gin? That is an absolute winner from the get-go and you will not be disappointed here especially as you can get a bottle for less than £20.
Made in Australia, this Black Stump has grown a reputation as a sublime red. It is rich and smooth, full-bodied and has aromas like cinnamon, plum, blackberry and raspberry. As Laithwaite's says on its website, one sip and you're smitten.
24 cans of smooth Guinness for less than £1 a can? That is hard to beat right now!
An excellent present for those fans of beer, this canister is made up of 3 exceptional craft beer cans handpicked by Beer Hawk's in-house experts. It is the perfect gift for Christmas.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
