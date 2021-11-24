Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription: Enjoy Our Black Friday Half-Price Deal

Take out a Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription!

Do you want to read about the biggest names in golf from the game’s best writers? Do you want to know about all the latest equipment releases, with expert and detailed analysis, so you can find the right gear for your game? Do you want easy-to-follow tips and instruction from some of the UK’s best coaches to help take your golf to the next level? And do you want hard-hitting opinion that gets to the core of the hottest topics?

We thought so.

By taking out a subscription to Golf Monthly Magazine you have every base covered – and there has never been a better time to invest with our Black Friday Half-Price Magazine Subscription Deal.

Not only are you getting great value for money – with six-month, annual and two-year subscription offers ensuring you are making HUGE savings on the UK’s most respected, oldest and trusted golf publication – but in 2022 the magazine is set to get even better with higher-quality paper giving it a more premium look and feel, and even more of our issues will feature special supplements focusing on tips, new gear and great golf courses for extra added value.

If you’re not already a subscriber, you may have missed out on some great coverage this year that included the magazine’s all-new 'The Game' front section and interviews with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

And the big names will keep coming in 2022, as we look to expand our roster of writers on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure all the top stories are covered from all corners of the globe.

Some 2021 Highlights

In our September issue, Ian Poulter revealed whether he would have swapped his Ryder Cup success for a Major, while Colin Montgomerie commented on his all-time European team. Also, Tyrrell Hatton told us why he thinks relaxed dress codes can help grow the game.

Tyrrell Hatton was GM's cover star for our September issue (Image credit: Future)

Tommy Fleetwood was on hand to offer up his secrets to a better short game in our November issue, while Olympic Silver Medallist Rory Sabbatini explained how he came to represent Slovakia, Cameron Champ discussed social inequality and diversity on tour, while Bryson DeChambeau gave unique insights into his game.

Our November issue featured Bryson DeChambeau (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, our June issue included a raft of exclusive content on Seve Ballesteros to mark the tenth anniversary of his death, including never-before-seen family photos and a touching interview with his son, Javier.

Fond memories: Ten years after his passing, Golf Monthly magazine remembered Seve Ballesteros (Image credit: Future)

So what's next?

Golf Monthly’s instruction content will continue to go from strength to strength and next year we are revamping our list of Top 50 Coaches with tips to help all golfers; from seasoned players to first-time beginners.

And our coverage is all-inclusive, with an even greater focus on the women’s game featuring exclusive access to the Tour’s best players, opinion from Sarah Stirk and playing advice from PGA Professional Katie Dawkins.

Whether you are looking to treat a loved one for Christmas or you just want to treat yourself, our Black Friday Half-Price Magazine Subscription Deal will give you the best golf content every month on your doorstep.