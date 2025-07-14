The Open 2025 TV Guide: Live Stream, Schedule, How To Watch The Action From Royal Portrush

Watch The Open Championship as the world's best players compete in golf's final men's Major of 2025, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming here in Golf Monthly's in-depth guide.

The Open 2025: Key Information Dates: July 17-20 Venue: Royal Portrush, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Free stream: R&A TV Watch from anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler travelled to Northern Ireland as the favourite to win the 153rd Open. But world number two, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, will be the player that many of the bumper crowd will be rooting for.

McIlroy, who won this year’s first Major, The Masters, reckons he is now “pretty close to being back to the level I was at going into the Masters.”

This is only the third Open to be held at Royal Portrush. Last time it was here, in 2019, it was won by Irishman Shane Lowry. But the defending champion is Xander Schauffele, who triumphed at Royal Troon last year.

More than 30 broadcasters across 199 countries will be showing The Open Championship 2025.

This year’s Open will have 48 hours of live main coverage of the event. In addition to this, there will be a dedicated Par-3 channel showing the action on the 16th hole, and four dedicated Featured Groups streams each day.

An innovation in the coverage this year is the use of a Spidercam, which will be suspended above the 18th green. The R&A says it will provide “spectacular aerial views and unique angles that will bring to life the natural undulations of the hole and short shots around the green.”

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch The Open online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Open Championship 2025 in the US

NBC has the exclusive rights to show The Open in the US.

The main action will air on the NBC channel, which can also be live streamed on its online platform, Peacock. Peacock will also be exclusively showing the early coverage on the first two days, before the NBC coverage kicks in, as well as providing dedicated feeds for Featured Groups and the Par-3 Channel.

You can get Peacock for $7.99 per month on the 'Peacock Premium' plan, which is in fact the most basic of their options. If you want to strip out commercials, 'Peacock Premium Plus' is yours for $13.99 per month.

Watch The Open Championship 2025 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is your port of call as Sky Sports will exclusively televise the live action from The Open Championship 2025.

The Open is no longer broadcast free-to-air on the BBC, but there will be highlights of each day's play every evening on BBC2.

Locking down pretty much all golf coverage in the UK, Sky Sports is a great investment for golf fans. You can get Sky Sports channels in a traditional TV package, either with Sky or a third-party TV provider. For a streaming option with more flexibility, NowTV gives you all Sky Sports channels on a daily or monthly basis. It costs between £26 and £34.99 a month or £14.99 for a day pass.

Watch The Open Championship 2025 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch The Open Championship 2025 on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, the streaming platform of Fox Sports. Daily main coverage is available as well as the extra streams for featured groups.

Kayo plans start from $30 per month, with a seven-day free trial available.

How to watch The Open Championship in Canada

In Canada, live action from The Open 2025 is being broadcast by TSN with steaming on BDS.

Can I watch The Open for free?

The Royal & Ancient, which is in charge of the competition, will provide some free coverage via its streaming platform, R&A TV. Four Featured Groups and the Par-3 Channel are among the feeds available each day.

A way that you could technically watch the editorialised main feed of The Open for free is with a broadcaster free trial. Kayo Sports in Australia is currently offering one week free of charge for new customers.

Watch The Open from anywhere

Away from home during The Open? Most streaming platform are geo-restricted, which means they don't normally work abroad, but with a VPN, they do.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a piece of internet security software that alters your device's location, allowing you to access your usual golf streaming services wherever you are in the world.

NordVPN is the No.1 VPN on the market, according to our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide. Extensive unblocking capabilities, fast speeds, wide-ranging compatibility and top-notch security make it the best in class, and there's currently a great offer for Golf Monthly readers...

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: NORDVPN MEGA-DEAL 70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | $50/£50 Amazon voucher Just in time for The Open, Golf Monthly readers can take advantage of a brilliant NordVPN deal, where you not only save over 70% on two-year plans, but also get four months added onto your subscription free of charge. Oh, and they'll also chuck in an Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50.

Applies in the US, UK, and Canada. To claim, follow the deal, select one of NordVPN's qualifying two-year plans, see the extra four months added automatically, and check out. After 30 days, at the end of the free trial period, your Amazon gift card (exact amount depends on choice of plan) will land in your inbox.

The Open Championship: Rest of the World

Brazil, Argentina, Chile: ESPN Latin America

ESPN Latin America Denmark / Norway / Sweden: V Sport Golf

V Sport Golf France: Canal Plus Golf +

Canal Plus Golf + Germany / Austria / Switzerland: Sky Germany

Sky Germany Italy: Sky Italia

Sky Italia Japan: U-Next / JGN

U-Next / JGN New Zealand: Sky TV

Sky TV South Africa: SuperSport Africa

SuperSport Africa South Korea: JTBC

The Open Championship 2025: TV Schedule

Thursday 17th July – Round One

• US (ET): Peacock (1.30 a.m-4 a.m.); NBC (4 a.m.-3.30 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (6.30 a.m.-9.30 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (3.30 p.m.-5.30 a.m.)

Friday 18th July – Round Two

• US (ET): Peacock (1.30 a.m-4 a.m.); NBC (4 a.m.-3.30 p.m)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (6.30 a.m.-9.30 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (3.30 p.m.-5.30 a.m.)

Saturday 19th July – Round Three

• US (ET): NBC (5 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf (11 a.m.-8.30 p.m.); Sky Sports Main Event (2 p.m.-8.30 p.m.)

• Canada (ET): TSN1 & TSN3 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (11 p.m.-5 a.m.)

Sunday 20th July – Round Four

• US (ET): NBC (4 a.m.-2 p.m.)

• UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

• Canada (ET): TSN3 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

• Australia (AEDT): Fox Sports 503/Kayo (6 p.m.-4 a.m.)