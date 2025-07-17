The Open Leaderboard, Live Updates: Day 1 From Royal Portrush

Refresh

OLESEN DROPS BACK The Dane was bogey-free but fall back a shot following a dropped shot on the 8th. This is Olesen's second appearance at the Major. He finished T60 at Royal Troon last year.

JORDAN SMITH IN THE RED A lengthy put on the 6th for the Englishman makes that back-to-back birdies as he moves to one-under, following a bogey on the 1st. Smith came second at the BMW International Open earlier in the month, so arrives at Portrush bang in form.

MICKELSON MOVES TO SHARE OF THE LEAD A missed eagle chance for the LIV man on the par-5 7th leads to an easy tap-in birdie and a share of the lead. He moves to two-under.

SKOV OLESEN JOINS THE TOP The Danish player joins Hojgaard and McKibbin at the top with a two-putt birdie at the 7th. Olesen is bogey-free today so far.

ANOTHER STUNNER FROM MICKELSON The 2013 Open champion has found the par-5 7th in two big blows and he has a decent look at eagle to move clear at the top of the leaderboard. He should two-putt for birdie and move to two-under.

HARRINGTON LOST BALL Harrington did indeed lose his tee shot down the right of the 10th despite marshalls standing nearby and a good dozen people trying to find it. That's how brutal the rough can be in places. Unlucky for the two-time Claret Jug winner who looks set to drop at least two shots and fall back to +4. Update: He's hit a beauty and will have less than 10ft to save bogey!

TROUBLE FOR HARRINGTON The Irishman has pushed his tee shot down the right of the 10th and he's got a lot of helpers trying to find his ball in the cabbage. It doesn't look good...he may have to walk back to the tee.

THE SUN IS OUT Conditions definitely look a little more favorable now at Royal Portrush, with the sun breaking through the clouds and the wind seeming to calm a little - for now. We may have some showers on the way but it's nice and dry right now.

MCKIBBIN TO -2 The home star, who is a member here at Portrush, has just birdied the 9th to go out in 34 and join the lead. McKibbin was two-over after four but two birdies and an eagle over his next five have got him to two-under-par.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD GOING VERY WELL The Dane, who only got into the field last week via his Scottish Open T4, is bogey-free after seven holes and has another birdie look on 8. It's a huge week for the 2023 Ryder Cupper, as he is currently well outside of he qualification spots and ranked down in 94th in the OWGR. A top-10, or better, would be huge for his hopes of becoming a Team Europe player for the second time.

A REMINDER OF SOME OF THE BIG TEE TIMES TODAY: BST (ET) 9:58am (4:58am): Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm 10:09am (5:09am): Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 2:48pm (9:48am): Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 2:59pm (9:59am): Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland 3:10pm (10:10am): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

TOUGH START FOR KJ CHOI The Senior Open champion has got off to a nightmare start after skying his opening drive 175 yards. The Korean legend is six-over after six holes after bogeying three of his first five...before taking a triple-bogey at the par-3 6th. It looks like he got caught up in some thick rough and then, as every bad hole goes, he three-putted.

MCKIBBIN EAGLE! The home favorite has just made the first eagle of the 2025 Open at the 7th. After finding the par-5 green in two, he holes from arounf 15ft up the hill and back down again to move to one-under-par. Dustin Johnson has also moved to -1 after a huge birdie putt on the 2nd.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD SET TO MOVE TO -2 The Dane has just hit a gorgeous chip shot up the green on the 7th to a couple of feet. That'll be a tap-in birdie to move to two-under. Meanwhile, Lee Westwood has just hit a beauty into the 1st to set up a great opening birdie look.

MICKELSON MAGIC Phil Mickelson... WOW!! pic.twitter.com/bHGyf8hfuuJuly 17, 2025

WOW! Phil Mickelson has just made an incredible par at the 3rd. The left-hander's ball was plugged in the pot bunker and he failed to get it out. His next shot was simply sensational, flopping it up and cutting it in from the right to find the bottom of the cup. Stunning.

PHIL MICKELSON JOINS THE LEAD The 2013 Open champion is off to a strong start with a birdie at the par-5 2nd, where he holed from 9ft.

EARLY/LATE vs LATE/EARLY As things stand, it looks like today's morning starters may have the best of it over the first two rounds. It looks set to get wet this afternoon and windy tomorrow morning, with tomorrow afternoon looking calmer (but wet). But saying that, it certainly is not easy this morning. The wind is very strong and it amazes me that this is summer in the UK...

BIG PAR SAVE FOR HOJGAARD The Dane holes a 20-footer at the 5th to stay on top of the leaderboard after finding the native area down the right. The signature hole at Portrush is drivable today but a tricky pin and some wayward tee shots mean that the opening group fail to make a birdie.

DARREN CLARKE UNDERWAY The Portrush man, who hit the opening tee shot here in 2019, gets a huge ovation from the 1st tee grandstand as he pipes a drive down the middle.

TOUGH PIN ON 5 The 5th is driveable today and David Howell admits on Sky Sports that Harrington joked with him that the greenkeeper would have been fired for a pin this difficult back in their days.

HARRINGTON DROPS BACK The two-time Claret Jug winner has just had back-to-back three-putts to fall back to +1.

RYAN PEAKE UNDERWAY Get to know Ryan Peake's incredible story better with these facts (Image credit: Getty Images)

SKOV OLESEN WITH A BOMB AT THE 1ST Former amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen holes a monster putt from the left side of the 1st green to make birdie on the opener. He joins countryman Nicolai Hojgaard atop the leaderboard after Harrington dropped a shot at the 3rd.

