We Tried To Work Out Rory McIlroy’s Handicap In 2025. Here’s What The Data Says…

Rory McIlroy has enjoyed an incredible 2025 that has seen him win at Pebble Beach, claim victory at The Players Championship and, most notably, achieve the Career Grand Slam.

Securing a Green Jacket at The Masters in April, McIlroy completed his dream of becoming just the sixth player in history to complete the Career Grand Slam, claiming wins at all four men's Major championships.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most notable athletes on the planet, it's the 36-year-old's longevity that is, perhaps, the most amazing aspect of his career, with McIlroy currently sitting inside the world's top 10 for a total of over 750 weeks, with his first venture being all the way back in November 2009.

Because of his incredible career and success in 2025, we at Golf Monthly were interested to find out what his handicap would be if the multiple-time Major winner wasn't a professional.

Prior to turning pro, McIlroy had a handicap of +6 and was playing off scratch by the time he was just 12-years-old. However, looking at his rounds in 2025, what would he be playing off if he were an amateur?

Amateur, McIlroy, during The 136th Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to The 153rd Open Championship, McIlroy sits second in the PGA Tour's stroke average, with his average being 69.024.

In total, he has played 50 rounds in 13 events this season and, below, we have taken a look to find out what McIlroy's handicap would be if he wasn't on the Tour.

Before jumping into the table below, it's worth noting that we have taken into account the 'Course' and 'Slope Rating' of the layouts used from the championship tees.

What's more, we have kept the 'Score Differential' as 0, due to the fact that information was unavailable at the time. For those who don't know, the 'Score Differential' represents how well a player performed on a specific course on a given day, taking into account the course's difficulty.

What Is Rory McIlroy's Handicap?

(Image credit: Future)

Sitting 93-under-par through 50 rounds, McIlroy has produced 27 rounds in the 60s, as well as 13 over-par rounds - the majority of which came in a three tournament stretch.

Previously, having worked out Scottie Scheffler's and Joaquin Niemann's handicaps, we have used the World Handicap System of taking the best eight scores in terms of the Score Differential.

In this instance, we have used the best eight rounds from all 50 available and, like your handicap you have at home, the best eight rounds from the most recent 20.

Best Eight From 50 Rounds

-9.01 (Torrey Pines South Course)

(Torrey Pines South Course) -9.00 (Memorial Park Golf Course)

(Memorial Park Golf Course) -8.72 (The Renaissance Club)

(The Renaissance Club) -8.12 (Memorial Park Golf Course)

(Memorial Park Golf Course) -7.91 (Oakmont Country Club)

(Oakmont Country Club) -7.89 (The Renaissance Club)

(The Renaissance Club) -7.78 (Augusta National)

(Augusta National) -7.78 (Augusta National)

Beginning with McIlroy's handicap from the best eight of 50 rounds, we have produced a number of '-66.21' which, when divided by eight, comes to a figure of '-8.27'. That equates to a handicap of +8.3!

Obviously, the Course and Slopes above will be slightly different given that PGA Tour pros play a different course. In the case of The Renaissance Club, for example, that went from a par 71 to a par 70.

Also, the likes of Quail Hollow and Oakmont Country Club will have had their course set-up made even harder as they were hosting a Major championship.

Best Eight From 20 Rounds

-8.72 (The Renaissance Club)

(The Renaissance Club) -7.91 (Oakmont Country Club)

(Oakmont Country Club) -7.89 (The Renaissance Club)

(The Renaissance Club) -7.51 (TPC River Highlands)

(TPC River Highlands) -6.64 (TPC River Highlands)

(TPC River Highlands) -6.23 (The Renaissance Club)

(The Renaissance Club) -6.23 (The Renaissance Club)

(The Renaissance Club) -5.92 (Quail Hollow Club)

Using the method of the best eight rounds from the most recent 20, we get a figure of '-57.05' which, when divided by eight, gives us a figure of '+7.13'. This means a handicap of +7.1.