FootJoy Continues Harris Tweed Partnership In Stunning Open Championship Special Edition Shoes

One of my absolute favorite partnerships in golf is between FootJoy and Harris Tweed. For a few years now they have teamed up to create special edition shoes for The Open Championship and thankfully, in 2025, this continues to be the case.

Last year it was the Wilcox and Field shoes that got makeovers however in 2025 the former has been swapped with the Packard shoe and I must say, they look absolutely outstanding. Not only are they a stylish offering, with the full grain leather upper, but when combined with authentic, hand-woven Harris Tweed wool cloth you really have one of the best golf-looking golf shoes I have ever seen.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard 'Harris Tweed' : $265 at FootJoy Our shoe expert Dan Parker loves the Packard shoes and it isn't hard to see why. The standard model is a shoe that oozes class and yet they get even better with the Harris Tweed in the midsection of the shoe. The underfoot cushioning and padding in this shoe is also of note, as is the grip. Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoe Review

For those unaware, the material used in the shoes is governed by The Harris Tweed Act and the fabric must be handwoven in the Outer Hebrides using truly traditional methods to be able to use the name and logo. Founded in 1846, Harris Tweed is recognized globally and, as well as the golf shoes, they even provide a shoe bag that is woven from the same cloth as featured on the shoes.

Mark Hogarth, Brand Ambassador at HarrisTweed Hebrides, said:

“We are delighted to once again collaborate with FootJoy for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. This is the fifth year of our partnership and we are delighted to continue to work with a brand with such a rich heritage and premium quality of product.

“Following the success of “The Stamp” Premiere Series in 2024, this year’s design is a classic plaid in a balance of muted and deep blue shades allowing the burgundy windowpane to give a vibrant accent. FootJoy worked closely with The Harris Tweed Hebrides design team to select a bold pattern to match both the heritage and unique nature of Royal Portrush Golf Club.”

You will most likely see FootJoy ambassadors Adam Scott, Matt Wallace and Cameron Young wearing the shoes during the week. We can also buy the shoes with the links above at $265 or via the company's official website.