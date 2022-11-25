What Is The Golf Monthly Team Buying This Black Friday?

What The Golf Monthly Team Is Buying This Black Friday

With a number of fantastic Black Friday Golf Deals now live, there is a bargain out there for everyone. Whether you are after the best Black Friday rangefinder deals or perhaps the best Black Friday golf iron deals, there are discounts to be had and, at Golf Monthly, we too have also been on the look out for our own personal deals.

So, what exactly have we been searching for in the Black Friday sale, well after consulting a few of our team, I am able to give you the news of what they are looking out for.

Below, we take a look and, whilst you are reading, why not also check out our other specific hub pages as well, with Golf Monthly creating guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...

What Is Matt Cradock Purchasing?

After a Covid-hit few years I am very much looking forward to a few golf trips away in 2023, with Portugal and Spain on the radar throughout the first six months of next year. However, having not been abroad, golfing at least, since 2019, I am in need of a sturdy and reliable travel bag, something that will be lightweight to maneuver and protect my clubs from the impacts it'll likely take while going through the airport.

Ogio Golf Alpha Travel Cover Bag Max | 20% off at Rock Bottom

Was $475 Now $379.96 If you are in the market for a new travel cover then this Ogio Golf Alpha Travel Cover Bag Max (opens in new tab) model is an excellent model to consider. Not only does it look great, it is available in a number of different colors and designs and also performs exactly how you would want it too.

OutdoorMaster Padded Golf Club Travel Bag | 40% off at Amazon

Was $96.99 Now $59.49 Save 40% on this OutdoorMaster Padded Golf Club Travel Bag, which is now an absolute steal for under $60. Its extra protection comes from a unique OTS system, which covers the entire case, with the cushioned layer completely waterproof.

Snake Eyes Golf Travel Cover | 63% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $200 Now $74.99 We save the best deal for last, with a gigantic 63% off this Snake Eyes Golf Travel Cover! For under $75, you'll struggle to find a better offer this Friday, with the cover featuring two external pockets for additional storage, as well as easy loading and carry.

What Is Ed Carruthers Purchasing?

As shown by the summer in 2022, the weather was indeed very friendly to us in the UK. Therefore, a pair of sunglasses is something that I would highly recommend as, not only can they be worn on the course, but also off it. If you were to list brands who produce the best golf sunglasses (opens in new tab), Oakley would certainly be on that list, with their styles perfect for glaring sunny conditions.

Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses | 50% off at Oakley

Was $152 Now $76 Save a whopping $76 on this slick pair of sunglasses that come in five very cool colorways that will add a very cool look to any outfit on the course. Delivering comfort and performance, these glasses will quite literally stick to your head through your swing while they shield your eyes from the sun's glare!

Oakley Portal X High Resolution Collection | 50% off at Oakley

Was $175 Now $86.50 A premium set of sunglasses that blend performance with versatility, the Portal X High Res glasses are a cool and stylish pair glasses you can wear not only on the course, but in day-to-day life also. From the detailing right down to the fit, these sunglasses ooze class and are designed to enhance color and contrast to see more detail, which is actually something not many other products can do!

Oakley M2 Frame | 30% off at Oakley

Was $142 Now $99.40 With plenty of design and color options available, the M2 Frame is perfect for those focusing on their performance on the golf course. They can also be worn for cycling and running, making them a great all-rounder for other sports.

What Is Sam Tremlett Purchasing?

I've always been a fan of shoes and reading so, in the Black Friday sale, I've picked out some of my favourite models of shoes and a book that I've had my eye on this winter. Regarding the shoes, your feet are the only point of contact with the ground, therefore it is crucial that your shoes are comfortable and fit well, but they should also look stylish. Away from the course, you can't beat a good book to unwind, with it taking away any stresses away from work and golf.

Adidas Special Edition Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes

Now $85 Adidas produce some of the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market and, with this limited edition model of their Samba range, you will be picking up an incredibly stylish shoe for under $100!

A Course Called America | 50% off at Amazon

Was $14.49 Now $7.88 Tom Coyne, who is the author of A Course Called Ireland and A Course Called Scotland, returns to his home country and plays an array of different golf courses, including US Open venues and hidden gems. Looking at the reviews, it's safe to say it looks a thrilling read.

G/Fore Camo MG4+ Golf Shoe | $56 off at G/Fore

Was $225 Now $169 G/Fore are known for producing some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market and, with their Camo MG4+ (opens in new tab), you will be picking up a premium product for under $170. This is incredible value, considering the quality that is on offer.

What Is Tom Clarke Purchasing?

With golf becoming more modern and accepting different trends, check out our best golf hoodies if you don't believe us, now is the time to purchase a shirt that will make you stand out on the golf course. Here, I've taken a look at three of the most eye-catching in the Black Friday sale, where you can save 50% on certain polo tops.

Adidas Texture Print Crew Sweatshirt | 50% off at Adidas

Was $90 Now $45 In testing, the material of the adidas sweatshirt felt so soft and warm without any of the bulk or heaviness that can comes from fleece tops. In fact, the lightness of this top has to be felt to be believed. Now, it is also $45 off in the Black Friday sale.