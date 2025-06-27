Keegan Bradley May Have Earned A Ryder Cup Spot Using This Ping Driver – Grab One With $180 Off And See Why It's One Of The Most Popular Golf Drivers On The PGA Tour

Keegan Bradley is one of the most in form players and highest earners on the PGA Tour in 2025 as a result of his stellar play. With his Travellers Championship win, he walked away with a pay cheque of $3.6 million and is having one of his best-ever seasons on tour.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner owes much of his success to the Ping G430 LST driver – which for a player who isn't even sponsored by Ping, says a lot about why the Ping G430 driver family are some of the best golf drivers on the market. The G430 LST is trusted by Bradley and a host of PGA Tour pros, making it one of the most popular drivers on tour.

Get the Ping G430 LST Driver for just $397 at Carl's Golfland.

The Ping G430 LST also bagged itself a spot in the Editor's Choice awards for 2023, and in his review, Golf Monthly's Editor, Neil Tappin gave the Ping G430 LST a faultless 5 out of 5-star score, saying, "The LST is a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. This low spin driver has a high-tech look and powerful feel to match the all-around performance." and summed it up by adding, "If you are in the market for a long, forgiving driver that will help you control your spin, this is well worth considering."

We've spotted these brilliant golf driver deals on the Ping G430 family, including the G430 LST, which has a massive $180 off at Carl's Golfland – taking it down to just $397 and is one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. If you want to see why we've rated these drivers so highly, then we'd suggest moving fast – these WILL sell out.

Ping G430 LST: was $577 now $397 at Carl's Golfland Save $180 One of the most popular driver on the PGA Tour features a new low-spin Carbonfly Wrap – a lightweight composite that cover that replaces titanium, saving weight and lowering the center of gravity, resulting in increased ball speed, less spin, and significantly more stable MOI (moment of inertia). The G430 also features 'Trajectory Tuning' – a movable, high-density tungsten weight at the club’s rear that allows players to dial in their desired ball flight or combat an unwanted shot shape. Read our full Ping G430 LST Review.

Ping G430 Max: was $547 now $397 at Carl's Golfland Save $150 The G430 Max is the most forgiving driver in the G430 family, and Ping claims it may well be the most forgiving driver on the market. It features a shallow, thinner VFT forged face that generates a fast ball speed. This newly found speed is paired with what Ping calls 'Spinsistency' which consists of a variable roll radius, reducing spin across the face, resulting in consistently longer drivers. The Max is available in either 9, 10.5 and 12 degree lofts and a host of shaft options. Read our full Ping G430 Max Review.

Image 1 of 3 Ping G430 LST Driver at address (Image credit: Future) The Ping G430 SFT at address (Image credit: Future) The Ping G430 Max at address (Image credit: Future)

This deal is US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Ping G430 range in your territory. It is worth noting below that some of the prices are reflecting ex-demo clubs hence why we have only discussed the brand new club deal above.

If the Ping G430 Driver range isn't on your golf shopping list, then Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, and we'll be bringing you all the best golf deals over the big shopping event – which runs from 8-11 July. So be sure to keep an eye out for all the biggest golf savings including the best golf ball deals, golf clubs, golf kit, and apparel.