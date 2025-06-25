Top 3 Driving Tips For Amateurs — From A Tour Pro Who Outdrove Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler

When you are ranking higher than the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm at the 2025 PGA Championship, the second men's Major of the season, you know you are doing something right.

In a stacked field, appearing towards the top end of the driving distance averages table is something that will certainly hold you in good stead - as Marco Penge knows better than most.

In fact, his stellar performance with the driver at Quail Hollow secured him his highest ever Major finish - a tie for 28th - helping him break into the top-200 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He also ranked second in the field for total driving, measuring relationship between distance and accuracy, and hit the longest drive of the week - making him one of the best drivers of the golf ball on the planet.

In the video below, DP World Tour winner Marco Penge shares his top three driving tips for amateurs, in a bid to help you find those precious extra yards off the tee...

Top 3 Driving Tips For Amateurs

After a scintillating first win on the DP World Tour, at the Hainan Classic in April 2025, Marco Penge finally appeared to be fulfilling the potential he has promised for some time.

Following that up with a first made cut and a top-30 finish at his debut PGA Championship, Marco is fast becoming one of the biggest hitters of the golf ball on tour.

With plenty of data suggesting a clear correlation between better tee shots and lower handicap indexes, we asked this rising star to help set the average amateur golfer up for success off the tee.

Below, in this Instragram video for Golf Monthly, Marco Penge shares his wisdom with three expert driving tips for amateur golfers...

Tips by... Tips by... Marco Penge DP World Tour Winner Marco Penge is a DP World Tour Winner and currently ranks in the top-20 in the Race To Dubai Rankings. Penge has also won twice on the Challenge Tour, as well as a series of individual and team amateur victories. As one of the longest drivers on tour, he is formidable off the tee and regularly ranks towards the top of driving distance averages.

1. Stay In-Play To Shoot A Good Score

Most amateurs are trying to hit it as far as they can off the tee, but ultimately you need to keep it in-play to shoot a good score.

I would always advise amateurs to work on a shot, perhaps during their driving range session, which they can rely on hitting in-play.

Even if that means hitting it 65- or 70% of your speed, if it goes straight you will notice a big gain off the tee.

Hitting the ball a long way is great, but you need to also focus on keeping the ball in-play (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. You Don't Always Have To Hit Driver

Lots of amateurs will automatically pull the headcover off the big stick straight away as they approach the tee box, but you don't actually have to hit driver every time.

Instead, why not try one of the best fairway woods, or even a 2-iron, as this is likely to give you an increased chance of keeping the ball in-play and finding a nice position to play your second shot (ideally away from the trouble).

3. Grip Down The Club

If you are going to hit driver, I would advise gripping down as this will help you to hit the ball straight.

This means maintaining the perfect golf grip, but moving your hands further down towards the shaft, which again will help with your dispersion and accuracy.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter how far you hit the golf ball if you are way off line. This will just give you a tricky second shot and that's where big numbers come into play.

Marco Penge strategically utilised a range of clubs off the tee as he stormed to a first DP World Tour victory in April 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who hit the longest drive at the 2025 PGA Championship? Marco Penge hit the longest drive at the 2025 PGA Championship, measuring a whopping 390 yards! Nicolai Hojgaard (384 yards) and Wyndham Clark (381 yards) followed closely behind, but it was the Englishman who emerged as top crusher during the second Major of the 2025 season!