There’s Already A Great Discount On Callaway’s Striking New Chrome Tour 360 Yellow Stripe Ball – It's An Early Prime Day Golf Deal Worth Grabbing Now
The latest Callaway Chrome Tour and Chrome Soft 360 balls have a new yellow alignment stripe added, and at just $3.95 per ball, it's a must buy deal if you're a Callaway fan looking for some extra visual assistance
The Callaway Chrome Soft ball has been around since 2015 and in that time the Chrome franchise has established itself as one of the best premium golf balls on the market. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X have helped players clinch major championship victories as well as dozen of tour victories in that time and proved popular amongst some of the best players in the world like Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Min Woo Lee.
The latest iteration sees a bold, high-contrast yellow stripe added, which as the name suggests, wraps fully around the ball. The Callaway 360 Yellow Stripe is designed to provide an alignment and visual aid, and the brand says it will also make it easier to see your putting line, track putts, and ensure consistent roll.
The 360 Yellow Stripe is available in the US across the Chrome range and there's already a decent discount to be had. Right now, you can get 2 dozen balls for just $95, instead of the $109.98 – a $15 saving across the Chrome Soft, Tour and Tour X models.
This is a limited-time offer, so if you're stocking up on your favorite Callaway golf balls or looking to try something new, we'd recommend to hop on this deal quickly.
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and for the first time running for four days from 8-11 July. The golf deals are already dropping as online retailers look to take advantage of Prime Day with their own discounts and sales.
During our testing we noted that the Chrome Tour delivered a beautiful soft feel, and would appeal to high speed and high spin players. The Chrome Tour was also extremely consistent in its delivery of spin and stability of flight. In summing up we reckoned Callaway had a ball worthy of challenging even the mighty Titleist Pro V1 as one of the best golf balls on the market.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Ball Review
The Chrome Tour X scored a 4.5 out of 5 star review, and during testing we found that it delivered plenty spin, was workable off the tee and had a firmer feel than its Chrome Tour sibling. We recommended this as a premium ball that would suit players looking for maximum spin and who love to shape the ball.
Read the full Callaway Chrome Tour X Ball Review
The latest version of the ever popular Chrome Soft has been reimagined by Callaway, and features a new Hyper Fast soft core which is paired with a new softer urethane cover. During our testing, we noted the Chrome Soft delivered a softer feel, a consistent spin profile, and was a great all-rounder, but really performed with short finesse shots.
Read the full Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review
The Callaway Chrome 360 range may perform the same as the latest versions, but it's the new '360' yellow stripe that catches your eye, and certainly gives the Chrome a stunning aesthetic. It's not all about the good looks though, and Callaway claims that the Chrome 360 Yellow Stripe is designed with game improving features. It's particular focus is to help players on the greens with both alignment and ensuring you're hitting good putts that roll end over end, leading to more putts dropping!
The thick yellow stripe they say will provide, "an unmatched alignment and visual feedback on every shot." And that the high-contrast stripe which wraps fully around the ball will "make it easier to see your start line, track your putts, and ensure a pure roll."
We've yet to test this out, and will hopefully be putting the Callaway claims to the test soon. Either way we know the Chrome range already delivers, and these new '360 Yellow Stripe' versions look pretty cool, so in our opinion worth trying out, especially at this price.
Although these limited time deals are US only, below you'll find the best Callaway golf ball deals available today in your territory.
