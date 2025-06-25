There’s Already A Great Discount On Callaway’s Striking New Chrome Tour 360 Yellow Stripe Ball – It's An Early Prime Day Golf Deal Worth Grabbing Now

The Callaway Chrome Soft ball has been around since 2015 and in that time the Chrome franchise has established itself as one of the best premium golf balls on the market. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Tour and Chrome Tour X have helped players clinch major championship victories as well as dozen of tour victories in that time and proved popular amongst some of the best players in the world like Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Min Woo Lee.

The latest iteration sees a bold, high-contrast yellow stripe added, which as the name suggests, wraps fully around the ball. The Callaway 360 Yellow Stripe is designed to provide an alignment and visual aid, and the brand says it will also make it easier to see your putting line, track putts, and ensure consistent roll.

The 360 Yellow Stripe is available in the US across the Chrome range and there's already a decent discount to be had. Right now, you can get 2 dozen balls for just $95, instead of the $109.98 – a $15 saving across the Chrome Soft, Tour and Tour X models.

Get a 2 dozen Callaway Chrome 360 Balls for just $95 at Callaway.

This is a limited-time offer, so if you're stocking up on your favorite Callaway golf balls or looking to try something new, we'd recommend to hop on this deal quickly.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and for the first time running for four days from 8-11 July. The golf deals are already dropping as online retailers look to take advantage of Prime Day with their own discounts and sales.

We'll be bringing you all the best Prime Day golf deals as we find them, so be sure to check back for the best deals on golf balls, golf clubs, golf shoes and much more...

Image 1 of 2 The 360 Yellow stripe is claimed to aid alignment and visual feedback (Image credit: Callaway) Callaway says the 360 stripe will aid players on every shot (Image credit: Callaway)

The Callaway Chrome 360 range may perform the same as the latest versions, but it's the new '360' yellow stripe that catches your eye, and certainly gives the Chrome a stunning aesthetic. It's not all about the good looks though, and Callaway claims that the Chrome 360 Yellow Stripe is designed with game improving features. It's particular focus is to help players on the greens with both alignment and ensuring you're hitting good putts that roll end over end, leading to more putts dropping!

The thick yellow stripe they say will provide, "an unmatched alignment and visual feedback on every shot." And that the high-contrast stripe which wraps fully around the ball will "make it easier to see your start line, track your putts, and ensure a pure roll."

We've yet to test this out, and will hopefully be putting the Callaway claims to the test soon. Either way we know the Chrome range already delivers, and these new '360 Yellow Stripe' versions look pretty cool, so in our opinion worth trying out, especially at this price.

Although these limited time deals are US only, below you'll find the best Callaway golf ball deals available today in your territory.