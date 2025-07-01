Open Final Qualifying Scores And Live Updates: Westwood, McDowell, Luke Poulter Among Big Names Going Well

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a big day in the UK as 20 spots will be decided for this month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

From Major winners to Ryder Cuppers, LIV Golfers and even YouTube star and Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Peter Finch, there are some huge names competing for their place in the 153rd Open.

The format of the day is very simple. 36 holes of strokeplay with the top five at each venue going through to The Open. Ties are very common in qualifiers like these and they will be forced to play a very nervy playoff to decide who makes it and who misses out.

Follow along for live updates and scores throughout the day, with qualifiers taking place at four of the UK's best links courses - Burnham and Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire Golf Club.

Open final qualifying scores

Live updates from...