Open Final Qualifying Scores And Live Updates: Westwood, McDowell, Luke Poulter Among Big Names Going Well

It's a big day in the UK as 20 spots will be decided for this month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
From Major winners to Ryder Cuppers, LIV Golfers and even YouTube star and Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Peter Finch, there are some huge names competing for their place in the 153rd Open.
The format of the day is very simple. 36 holes of strokeplay with the top five at each venue going through to The Open. Ties are very common in qualifiers like these and they will be forced to play a very nervy playoff to decide who makes it and who misses out.
Follow along for live updates and scores throughout the day, with qualifiers taking place at four of the UK's best links courses - Burnham and Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire Golf Club.
Open final qualifying scores
- Burnham and Berrow (5 spots): Live scoring
- Dundonald Links (5 spots): Live scoring
- Royal Cinque Ports (5 spots): Live scoring
- West Lancashire (5 spots): Live scoring
Live updates from...
BIG NAMES STRUGGLING
We have Ian Poulter at three-over-par at Royal Cinque Ports but he isn't the only big name off to a slow start.
LIV Golf's Adrian Meronk is also three-over at Dundonald, while Majesticks GC's Sam Horsfield is seven-over-par at West Lancs. Harold Varner III, also at West Lancs, is three-over-par as well.
FOLLOW ALL LIVE SCORES
The Open has all the live scoring for you today:
DAVID PUIG FLYING HIGH
The LIV Golf prospect, who has made his way into five Majors over the last three years, has started very well at Royal Cinque Ports.
Puig is four-under-par after nine holes and tied with Graeme McDowell, with the LIV duo one back of Jens Dantorp and Maxwell Moldovan.
LEE WESTWOOD STARTED WELL
Former World No.1 Lee Westwood is faring better than his Majesticks GC teammate Ian Poulter so far.
Westwood is four-under thru 11 at Dundonald and currently in T1st. The 52-year-old has not played in a Major since the 2022 Open so a return would be a superb storyline today.
POULTER UPDATE
Both Ian and son Luke are teeing it up at Royal Cinque Ports and it is Poulter junior who is coming out on top right now.
Luke, who agonisingly missed out in a playoff at US Open Final Qualifying last month, is three-under-par after 13 holes. Ian, on the other hand, is three-over after 11.
PETER FINCH UPDATE
YouTube star and Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Peter Finch is one of the best stories of the 2025 Open qualifying journey so far, and he's on course now at Dundonald Links in Scotland.
The Englishman is currently two-over-par after 10 holes, having made a costly double bogey on his front nine. He turned in +1 but fell back to +2.
He is hopefully having the day of his life playing alongside Marc Warren and Jack Senior in front of large galleries.
GOOD MORNING
Good morning from one of the best days of the year as a golf fan.
We've got four sites up and running with some huge names taking place to try and earn their spot into The Open later this month.
Follow along all day for live scoring and updates, while also be sure to check out The Open's official live blog and scoring.