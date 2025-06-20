This Editor's Choice Trolley Is One Of Our Favorite Products Of 2025 - And Now Has 25% Off

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching and for the first time ever it's a 4-day event, running from 8-11 July. Golf retailers are already discounting products as they try to tempt us with early reductions on the best golf irons, best golf drivers and a huge range of golf kit.

One massive golf deal that caught my eye is on the Stewart Golf V10 Remote Electric Trolley, which has a whopping $500 off. It's not only a trolley that scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star review but also grabbed a much-coveted place in the Editor's Choice 2025 awards, as one of the best electric golf trolleys on the market.

Get the Stewart Golf V10 Remote Electric Trolley with $500 off at Stewart Golf.

Golf Monthly tester Dan Parker, noted that the V10, "delivered class-leading remote functionality." and added, "With its outstanding remote technology, it cemented the brands position as the authority on remote golf trolley technology."

During testing we enjoyed the unique, almost space-like looks on offer. Although it may not be the best option for those with limited storage space in their club locker or the trunk of their car, the wide base and low centre of gravity that makes the V10 a little awkward to take in and out of the car makes it one of the most stable remote trolleys we've tested. If you're in the market for a remote controlled electric golf cart – this is well worth grabbing while it's discounted.

One of the many highlights of the Stewart Golf V10 is the remote control – which Dan called, "a flawless experience."

Having tested so many remote electric trolleys, we know that the best ones are those where you need to put as little input as possible to use them comfortably. The V10 falls into this category, passing this test with flying colors.

With the V10 the days of being tethered to your trolley are gone. You can stroll the fairways with the remote in hand, in full command. navigating the course effortlessly with a 100-yard Bluetooth range.

Elsewhere the Active Terrain Control keeps the trolley maintaining the speed and direction intended regardless of gradient, this function impressed on testing, and shows why Stewart is considered the leading brand when it comes to remote-controlled golf technology.

Image 1 of 4 The V10 is not only a pick in our Gear of the Year 2025 listings but has a superb pedigree as the best electric golf trolley (Image credit: Stewart Golf) (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This deal is US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Stewart Golf V10 your territory.