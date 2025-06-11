The US Open Is Here - These Are 14 Of My Favorite Limited Edition Collections

The third men's major championship is upon us already, which means we have plenty of special edition releases to dig our teeth into. Oakmont Country Club plays host to the 125th edition of the U.S. Open Championship, widely considered the toughest test of golf on the calendar.

Brands typically go all out for the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament before calming down a little ahead of the PGA Championship which is now the second major of the year rather than the final major of the years thanks to the re-jig to the golf major schedule a few years ago.

With such a marquee event at such an infamous venue, brands have pulled out all the stops to supply some cool gear, apparel and accessories for us gear nerds to get our hands on. So far we've seen some of the best golf shoes, best golf wedges and best golf bags get a U.S.A makeover, most of which look fantastic, so I've spent the week searching through our favorite brands to see what they've had to offer and put them all in one place so you don't have to do the same! So without further ado, here are our favorite pieces ahead of the U.S. Open at Oakmont...

Nike

Nike release limited edition shoes for all of the four men's major championships and their U.S. Open-themed trio of golf shoes have proven popular online thus far. The Masters saw the release of the 'Pink Bloom' shoes in which Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National before Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship in some 'GOLFAST' Victory Pro 4 shoes. Now, the Forged for Victory collection pays tribute to the 'Steel City' of Pittsburgh, PA, home of Oakmont Country Club.

All three of the collection, which is made up from the Victory Four shoe, the Air Max Plus G and the Infinity Tour 2 shoes, sport metallic finishes with a loud, fiery outsole as a nod to the steel industry that helped forge Pittsburgh and can help "bring a lunch-pail mindset to work every day".

What's exciting about the FootJoy special edition releases for the 125th U.S. Open is that it's more than just a new version of the classic Premiere Series golf shoe. We saw two stunning releases for the first two majors of the year with the 'Spring Bloom' shoes to mark the Masters Tournament and the classy 'Carolina Blue' Premiere Series Shoes For The PGA Championship. The headline of their U.S. Open collection is, of course, the red white and blue-inspired Premiere Series shoes pictured below, but there's more than just that...

They also offer golfers the chance to get some Oakmont-themed FootJoy apparel in addition to the classy shoe release. As part of the FootJoy U.S Open collection you can get your hands on polo shirts, quarter zips, hoodies and a dedicated 2025 U.S. Open hat to mark the occasion.

TaylorMade

When the special edition collections are released for the major championships there is typically a lot of healthy debate in the Golf Monthly office as to which one is our favorite. However, for the 2025 U.S Open I think we were all in agreement there was only one winner... TaylorMade.

The brand have rolled back the years and dusted off the classic TaylorMade logo to mark the 125th edition of the championship and released a healthy collection of apparel, golf balls, headcovers, bags and more for us to salivate over. Of course, the tour bags that will be used by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy this week will be sporting the stars and stripes befitting of the occasion, but my favorite part of the collection is the Heritage premium golf bag I've included below. Shoutout to the limited edition TP5 golf balls with the retro logo as well as the Heritage A-Frame hat that both caught my eye, both of which I will be ordering after publishing this article!

TaylorMade Heritage Flextech Carry Premium Stand Bag: $349.99 at TaylorMade Not only does one of the best golf stand bags pass the 'eye test' with flying colors thanks to the neat color scheme and limited edition retro TaylorMade branding, it's also a seriously serviceable stand bag FlexTech Carry, constructed of high-end weather resistant PU leather for durability and comfort during your round.

Callaway

I think Callaway may be the kings of limited edition golf balls so far in 2025. They've already cooked (bad pun, sorry) with their limited edition Min Woo Lee golf ball after his victory at the Houston Open as well as their Augusta National-themed azalea golf balls and 'The Queen City' Chrome Tour golf balls as part of the 2025 Majors Series. Fittingly given the city of Pittsburgh is our host this year and their famous NFL team, the Steelers, play in black and yellow, they're latest golf ball release is a tip of the hat to the Steel City.

Callaway also have arguably the coolest staff bag on the grounds of Oakmont this week, but we can't yet see it available for us mere mortals to buy! Don't fear, if and when we see it on sale, we'll change this article around and let you know!

Ping

Ping, in my eyes at least, are more of a subtle brand compared to the brashness of the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade on tour - I don't mean that as an insult to any of those brands mentioned but rather commend them all for going about things in their own ways. Ping are keeping it relatively simple this year but what surprised me is how bold their staff bag is - it's arguably the biggest U.S.A-themed bag we'll see at Oakmont this year!

Ping's 'Anthem Collection' features a range of nice pieces, including a variety of golf hats, headcovers and even a scorecard or yardage book holder that will have you feeling like you're playing on the U.S Ryder Cup team. I've chosen to highlight one of our favorite golf bags we've tested in recent years as our standout product in the collection.

Ping Hoofer Lite: $245 at Ping USA! USA! One of the best golf bags on the market gets an American makeover ahead of the US Open, perfect for those who want to show some patriotism out on the course. Look out for the US-themed staff bag too, it will be hard to miss! Read our full Ping Hoofer Lite Review

Srixon/Cleveland

They aren't the flashiest brand on tour, but Srixon have released a very cool 'All-American' collection coinciding with both Memorial Day weekend and, of course, the U.S. Open. It's one of the more well-rounded collections, based more so on hardware and equipment you'll use on the course rather than mostly apparel like some of the other limited edition releases in this article.

They've given both of their wonderful iron sets, the Zxi5 irons and Zxi7 irons, an American color scheme makeover of red, white and blue which we think looks awesome. The flag-themed staff bag also comes available as a stand bag for those who don't want to have to log the massive bag players' caddies have to from Thursday to Sunday, whilst their Z Star Diamond golf ball has also been given a slick new red and blue look. I've chosen to highlight their RTZ wedge offering though, solely because I think it's the coolest thing in the collection.

Titleist

Stop what you're doing immediately and look at this release from Titleist. If you haven't noticed yet, I'm a bit of a nerd for golf wedges and the vokey range from Titleist consistently deliver some of the best golf wedges on the market. I also appreciate a wedge that stands out a bit from the crowd, be that a unique color scheme like the Cleveland wedge above or the cool U.S.A flag stamp on this SM10.

Sun Day Red

Sun Day Red is really growing into its own as a brand and their U.S Open release may be their best to date. The Summer Championship Collection stands as a tribute to golf's most demanding challenge and, like many of these collections, is inspired by the three colors that make up the American flag. It's one of the broadest collections released ahead of the tournament, featuring apparel ranging from polos and hoodies to shoes and hats as well as a bespoke golf bag, shoe bag, ball marker and more.

(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

It was difficult to pick my favorite piece but I opted for the Bay Hoodie, sported below by the one and only Tiger Woods. My colleague Sam Tremlett recently tested a lot of the gear from the brand and he can attest to how good the performance is. In fact the 3D Cashmere Hoodie got five stars and is his favorite golf top.

Peter Millar

Classy is the word that comes to mind when I think of Peter Millar and their U.S. Open collection is the epitome of just that. The brand are the official outfitter of the championship and have delivered a wide range of fantastic apparel to mark the tournament, including polos, crew necks and hoodies.

Each item features the famous squirrel logo of Oakmont Country Club as well as embroidery referencing the 125th playing of the U.S. Open. From their Icons Performance Jersey Polo to their Stealth Quarter Zip, there's something in here for every golf - all of which looks fantastic.

Peter Millar 125th U.S. Open Bickett Performance Jersey Polo: $150 at Peter Millar It was hard to narrow down just one item to highlight from the collection, but I opted for this beautiful sky blue Bickett Performance polo. Featuring the classic Oakmont logo, this shirt is as high a golf polo as you can buy from a brand that oozes class but also performance.

Payntr

(Image credit: Payntr)

The Payntr Eighty Seven SC golf shoes were our pick as the best golf shoes of 2025 and earned a spot on our 2025 Editor's Choice list as a result, so we would be recommending them to you even before we saw this new limited edition release! Featuring a neat green soleplate to mark the U.S. Open, this TPU Outsole coupled with the Fast Twist insert system delivers unbelievable traction, especially those with fast swing speeds.

G/FORE

If Peter Millar's designs are classy but subtle, G/FORE have done the opposite and gone for the loud approach for the U.S. Open - and given the nature of the brand, we wouldn't want them to do it any other way. Trucker hats, hoodies, polos and more make up the collection and there is plenty of choice for both men and women looking to get their hands on some Oakmont U.S. Open merch.

If you see fans behind the ropes dawning big lettered hats that say 'OPEN' on them, just know it's come from G/FORE - we predict they'll be a popular purchase from the merch tents on site this week. I'm not a massive fan of the lettered hat trend so I've decided to highlight a slightly more subdued hat option for this collection.

G/FORE 2025 U.S. Open Circular Squirrel Patch Trucker Hat: $55 at G/FORE Combining the exurberence of G/FORE via the Trucker Hat design and the classiness of Oakmont with their signature Squirrel logo, this is my favorite piece of the sizable G/FORE U.S. Open collection.

Holderness and Bourne

Holderness and Bourne are a brand that are growing in popularity at a pretty rapid rate and having worn their apparel over the last few years, it isn't hard for me to understand why.

Much like the Peter Millar collection, H&B's U.S. Open release sport the highest quality of polos, pullovers, hoodies and t-shirts for you to sport on the grounds at Oakmont as well as your home club. This collection also may just have the best hats I've seen in any collection in this article, with the navy rope hat really catching my eye (I'm addicted to rope hats). However, I've gone for a classy quarter zip to highlight below instead.

Cobra

Cobra normally keep it pretty simple come major championship time, typically designing a standout tour bag for their contingent of players in the field as well as a number of cool headcovers to be sported on said bags. Typically, us mere mortals can't actually purchase the tour bag but thankfully we can get our hands on the limited edition leather headcovers. Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, that is exactly the case once again.

I chose to highlight the racing themed blade putter headcover in our PGA Championship special edition release roundup so I'll opt to go for the driver headcover this time, inspired by the U.S flag and the skyline of the city of Pittsburgh.

Cobra The Foundry Driver Headcover: $80 at Cobra The perfect headcover for a patriot, Cobra's newly released accessories feature a bold Americana palette that pays tribute to the city’s grit, strength, and resilience that honor the 125th playing of golf’s toughest test.

PRG Golf

Last but not least, potentially my favorite special edition piece out of anything in this article is from the kinds and queens of the headcover game - PRG. The brand have released limited edition accessories for all major USGA events like the Women's U.S Open at Erin Hills, the U.S Senior Open and now the 125th playing of the U.S. Open - marking it with one of the coolest headcovers I've ever laid my eyes on!