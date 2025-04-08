There Is A Lot of Masters-Themed Gear Out There, So I've Picked Out My 12 Favorite Collections Right Now

It's finally here... one of the best weeks of the sporting calendar - Masters week.

We're just days away from balls being in the air as the first major of the 2025 season gets underway on Thursday. We're excited, we're sure you're excited and to mark the occasion, some of the most prominent and popular brands in golf have released some limited edition Masters-themed products for Augusta fans to eat up.

From shoes to clothing, golf balls to special edition grips, these collections have something for everyone, so I have picked out my 12 favorite product ranges. Additionally be sure to keep an eye on our buying advice page throughout the week as we keep an eye out for the best Masters gear, news and latest releases for what promises to be another special tournament down in Georgia.

Nike

Will Rory McIlroy complete the grand slam and collect the Green Jacket that has escaped him so far in his career? If he does indeed dawn the famous jacket come Sunday evening, he'll be wearing these limited edition Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes featuring a unique, azalea-themed design paying homage to the beautiful shrubbery surrounding Augusta National.

I myself tested the shoe recently, and it really performed well, getting five stars which is something I give out very rarely indeed. The shoes were exceedingly comfortable, offer improved grip and stability over the previous Victory Tour 3, and the overall look of the shoe has been refined as well. Undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes for 2025 and the limited edition design elevates the shoe further.

Nike Victory Tour 4: $210 at Nike A paisley pattern and floral accents dawn The Masters special edition of the Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes ahead of the first major of the 2025 season. The brand have added their Flyplate technology to their signature shoe, helping provide high levels of comfort as well as excellent levels of traction and stability. The Tour Victory isn't the only Nike shoe getting a Masters theme this year - so too are the Nike Infinity Tour 2 shoes and the Nike Air Max Plus Shoes. If shoes aren't your fancy, other apparel like tops, hats and golf gloves may prove more appealing!

adidas

Not to be left out, adidas have delivered their own collection of Masters-themed products as they continue to revolutionize their golf fashion offerings. This year they've focused particularly on their adidas Originals collection and the results are superb.

There's plenty of clothing to choose from including polos, pullovers, gloves and more for both men and women. They also have bags and some of the coolest new golf shoes I have seen in the Gazelle's which are finished in the green we will see at Augusta as well.

adidas Originals Collection: at Adidas Seriously how cool are these shoes? The entire collection harkens back to the 1970's and 80's and brings that fashion into today. So much so that I believe Ludvig Aberg will actually wear the collection during the 2025 Masters Tournament which is very cool.

Under Armour

Under Armour's 'Going For The Green' collection has something for everyone - polos, hats, gloves, socks and more.

Much like the adidas Originals collection, they've really leaned into the blue and green colorway that comes to mind when we think of the Masters Tournament. Not only is there apparel and accessories but shoes as well, including the popular UA Drive Pro golf shoes. Available in a slick white and green finish, of which we will likely see Jordan Spieth wearing during competition, we tested these shoes last year and concluded they're one of the best spiked golf shoes money can buy.

Under Armour Going For The Green Collection: at Under Armour We have mentioned the shoe already, and it really looks great as you can see on the left here, but I also like several other pieces, including the Printed Polo and the t-shirt with a 'It Opens Up Out There' slogan printed on it. My colleague Conor Keenan is also a huge fan of the Augusta-themed bucket hat so there is something for everyone here.

Puma

(Image credit: Puma)

Special edition golf shoes will be a regular occurrence for Masters week and Puma have joined the part with their Georgia Peach versions of the Classic G and Elevate X shoes, with the latter being my personal favorite. These two shoes are part of Puma's Beautiful Game collection to celebrate this time of year and there are polos, pullovers and hats for both men and women.

Puma Beautiful Game Collection: at Puma Like the Nike shoes, we haven't had the chance to fully test the Elevate X shoes thus far, but our shoe guru Dan Parker will have a full review on the way in the coming weeks! But what cannot be denied is these Peach versions look fantastic and I want a pair big time. The peach color continues throughout the entire range and flowers are present in a lot of products as well.

G/FORE

G/FORE's special edition Masters-themed shoe might be my favorite of the lot. Rocking the unmistakable Augusta colors of white and green and coupled with varying colors of pink studs on the outsole that resemble the beautiful colors of the flowers we see around the property, this is a shoe that really leans in to our favorite things about both The Masters and Augusta National.

We tested the Gallivan2r shoes back in 2024 and concluded they were one of the best looking golf shoes we'd ever had our hands on and these limited edition Masters shoes are no different. It's a classy sporty and deceptively comfortable spikeless shoe that oozes class and is everything that is great about a fresh pair golf shoes from a style and comfort perspective.

TaylorMade

As we see from the men's and women's Majors, TaylorMade often leads the way when it comes to Major-related gear, and the Season Opener Collection they created is no exception. Featuring a stunning golf bag in green and white, as well as some very cool headcovers and accessories, the brand has also created a new Stripe design that features the famous Azalea flower as well. Featured on the TP5 and TP5x balls, we love the uniqueness and individuality this can provide to us players on the course.

TaylorMade Season Opener Collection: at TaylorMade The azalea-laden 360° ClearPath Alignment stripe gives one of the best golf balls on the market a unique Masters-themed look to celebrate the opening golf major of 2025. TaylorMade's Season Opener collection might be the most extensive we've seen thus far.

Callaway

TaylorMade aren't the only brand who like to push the boat out with unique prints and designs for their premium golf ball offerings - step forward Callaway with the 'April Major'-inspired print for the signature golf ball, the Chrome Tour.

Callaway fans will be familiar with such cool designs given the discounts given last week to celebrate Min Woo Lee's maiden PGA TOUR win at the Houston Open. His personalized 'Let Him Cook' golf ball was on offer last week as a result but Callaway have a dedicated Masters-themed option for us to dig our teeth into this week.

The Chrome Tour features an elegant, spring-inspired floral patterns that pay homage to the April Major whilst also providing top performance in terms of distance, consistent ball flight and an excellent soft feel that we enjoyed during testing.

Callaway April Major Balls: at Callaway The Chrome Tour is one of the best golf balls available to buy. It received a five star review when we tested it in 2024 thanks to excellent performance in the wind, a stable and penetrating ball flight as well as a pleasant soft feel. This is a great ball for those with high swing speeds who tend to create lots of spin on the ball, whilst the flower print will offer something truly unique. Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review

Sun Day Red

(Image credit: Sun Day Red)

We were that excited by the latest Sun Day Red Masters-themed collection that we decided to dedicate a full article detailing the collection - which you can read here.

To briefly summarize, the new Azalea Gold Collection is designed and inspired by the bustling colors of the blooming azaleas that make Augusta National so iconic. Including polos, hoodies and more, the collection pays homage to the five green jackets Tiger Woods has won thus far in his career as well as the 15 major championship wins he has to date.

Golf Pride

Most of the limited edition products come Masters season is apparel-related, be that shoes, polo shirts, hats and more. However, our friends at Golf Pride might have the most unique Augusta-themed products, dedicating unique designs for two of their most popular products ahead of The Masters Tournament.

Both their trusty tour velvet grip and reverse taper putting grip have been given April major-makeovers and I think they look fantastic. You also receive a free 'Honorary Starter' valuables pouch when you buy 13+ Honorary Starter grips.

TravisMathew

Spring time is my favorite time of year as a golf fan - the weather is improving where I live which means my own personal golf season is getting underway, just as the pros head to the holy grail of golf for the opening major of the season. It's my favorite time, a lot of other golfers favorite time and also TravisMathew's favorite time of the year too. How do I know that? Well, it's the name of their Masters-themed collection which includes all sorts of the latest apparel - polos, dresses, hats, shoes and more!

Keep an eye out for American left-hander Akshay Bhatia who is down to wear the apparel collection.

TravisMathew 'Favorite Time of Year' Collection: at TravisMathew TravisMathew say they're 'throwing it back with a vintage-inspired collection to celebrate the best week in golf'. They've delivered with the collection, too, with polos, shoes and more designed for both men and women. The famous Augusta green features prominently amongst a collection of products designed for both on and off the course wear, including on The Ringer 2 shoe as well as you can see to the left.

Cobra

(Image credit: Cobra)

Cobra often creates special edition clubs to celebrate big events and 2025 is the same with the Season Opener collection. This features the new DS-ADAPT line of drivers with unique graphics on the head of the club, and there are a number of fantastic looking accessories as part of the Sending Flowers line as well.

Cobra Season Opener Collection: at Cobra The uniquely finished drivers are available on the LS, X, and MAX-K models. Performance isn't just cosmetic though as we tested these driver when they were released and enjoyed them. The feel and acoustics are exceptional and the drivers have the FutureFit33 adjustable hosel. It allows players to de-couple loft and lie angle for the first time ever meaning 33 unique individual settings are available.

Reflo

Last but not least, a more simplistic homage to the tournament comes from Reflo, with a number of new colors to existing clothes from the brand. They've created a dark green shade for their highly-rated Icarian Chino Shorts and paired it with a simple but classy looking Tagus Polo Icon Print Off, an outfit smart enough for any golf club.