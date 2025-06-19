Grab A Free Amazon Gift Card And Stream The Open Anywhere With This Incredible 76% Off NordVPN Deal

If you're a golf fan based in North America and tend to travel often for work or pleasure, you'll know it can be a pain to access streaming services like Peacock TV when abroad. This means, for events like The Open Championship, you can often find yourself locked out in the cold due to geo-restrictions preventing your access. The best way to continue your service, and ensure you don't miss any live golf action is by using a VPN.

If you're new to a VPN (Virtual Private Network) then this handy piece of internet trickery simply allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services even when abroad, allowing you to enjoy your favorite sports and TV shows.

A VPN also come with a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet usage – which are very useful when travelling abroad and offer benefits that include additional safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions.

Right now, the VPN service that our expert colleagues over at TechRadar recommend as the best VPN service on the market – NordVPN has an incredible VPN deal

This means not only can you catch the 2025 Open at Portrush, you'll also be covered for the Ryder Cup in September and the next two years of major championships!

Save $550 on a 2-year NordVPN subscription plan and grab a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

This is one of the best VPN offers currently available, and perfect for uninterrupted live golf viewing in 2025 – wherever you are.

NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and it's fantastic value at just $7.39 per month for a 2-year Prime Plan. NordVPN is rated as the best-in-class for streaming TV, as well as offering privacy and protection on a range of devices.

Never miss a tournament with Peacock TV

Peacock has a host of PGA Tour events throughout the golfing season to enjoy, and the schedule includes, the Senior U.S Open, the AIG Women's Open, and The Open where we'll see Xander Schauffele defend his title after his narrow victory last year at Royal Troon. So with a Peacock subscription you'll be all set for a full season of the best golf coverage, and much more.

Streaming service Peacock doesn't have any big streaming deals currently, but they are offering 12 months for the price of 10 . Peacock will regularly drop improved 12-month subscription offers, so it's worth checking back. These normally coincide with big online shopping events, and with Amazon Prime Day coming up soon – which is the first ever 4-day event running from 8-11 July, we'd potentially expect an improved Peacock TV deal to appear.