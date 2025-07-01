It's Back! One Of The Best Hybrid Clubs We've Ever Tested Just Hit One Of Its Lowest Prices In This Early Prime Day Deal

Amazon Prime Day arrives next week, running for four days, from 8 to 11 July. It's not just Amazon looking to tempt you with big golf discounts, the majority of online golfing retailers are also dropping their own deals to coincide with Prime Day.

One early discount that caught my eye was on the Ping G430 Hybrid a club that not only scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star review, but as one of the best hybrid clubs we have tested in recent years it grabbed a much-coveted spot in the Golf Monthly Editors Choice listings.

Right now, at Dick's Sporting Goods you can pick up the G430 model with a brilliant 20% discount, reduced to $239 from $299 which is the cheapest price I've ever seen on the Ping G430 Hybrid.

Get the Ping G430 Hybrid for just $239 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

In his review, Sam De'Ath noted that the G430 continued Ping's production of some of the most versatile and forgiving hybrids on the market. He also highlighted that the G430 hybrid comes with everything Ping does well – clean, stylish aesthetics, and performance that makes playing your best golf a little bit easier.

The G430 Hybrid is fully customizable to suit an individual golfer's needs with an 8-position Adjustable Hosel that allows the club to be tuned for loft and lie to customize ball flight.

Shaft flex options come in Stiff, Regular and Senior with loft choices from 17, 19, 22 and 26 degrees. There are also as many as four shaft options in terms of brand as well although it appears select specifications are selling out quickly.

Image 1 of 2 The Ping G430 not only plays well but looks stunning too (Image credit: Future) The G430 comes in various shaft and loft options (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

If a Ping G430 Hybrid isn't on your Prime Day shopping list then some of the best golf drivers on the market from Ping G430 Driver range are also on sale at Carl's Golfland – including the Ping G430 LST Driver reduced from $577 to $397.

These deals are US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Ping Hybrid range in your territory. It is worth noting below that some of the prices are reflecting ex-demo clubs hence why we have only discussed the brand new club deals above.