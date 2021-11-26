We Tested Bryson DeChambeau's Driver And Here Is How You Can Get It This Black Friday

Bryson DeChambeau takes on Brooks Koepka in The Match this week in the fifth edition of the event.

Unlike its predecessors, the Match V will take place over 12 holes but follow the usual match play format.

It will happen the day after Thanksgiving, on 26 November 2021, at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Now the pair have been having a war of words for a while now but we are not going to focus on that here as it has been written about a lot recently.

No instead the point of this piece is to tell you about Bryson's length which will undoubtedly be on display during the 12 holes. And it is not just his work ethic and athleticism that helps here, so does the driver. So what model does he use?

Well Bryson seems to carry a lot of drivers with him at the moment because given how many balls he hits, the heads can crack quickly. Additionally he has put the Cobra LTD Black in and he's also testing the new Cobra prototype driver which he blurs out in his videos.

But the model he has had a lot of success with is the Cobra Radspeed which we recently reviewed.

There are three heads to choose from in the Radspeed driver range and Bryson uses the regular version which has a slightly different aesthetic. His model has a matte crown finish as opposed to the XB and XD versions which have a glossy black finish. Down behind the ball, we definitely preferred the matte finish.

His model also has a slightly more compact look and it is more front-weighted compared to the other two models.

From a specific-performance standpoint, the Radspeed driver was marginally the longest of everything in its low-spin setting and seemed to be more stable overall than the older King F9 Speedback.

We tested it on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and it knocked off a considerable amount of spin which will appeal to the faster to the faster swinger or anyone that generates too much spin. No wonder Bryson puts it into the bag.

Now below we have given you some detail on prices and where to get the Radspeed, but we should admit that obviously Bryson's is a prototype of sorts because of how cranked down the loft is, and how he has bespoke shafts and grips.

Regardless you can still get the same model which is kind of cool right? And you can also get special edition models too with red, white and blue colors.

