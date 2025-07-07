10 Big Names Missing The Genesis Scottish Open

It's a huge week in Scotland as eight of the world's top 10 tee it up at the Renaissance Club to prepare themselves for the 153rd Open next week at Royal Portrush.

Links practice is the name of the game this week and the world's best players love to get some experience playing in the British Isles before the world's oldest Major, whether that be via the Scottish Open or by spending the week away from the limelight playing various links courses around the UK and Ireland.

It seems that most of the top stars are teeing it up at the Genesis Scottish Open to get some links prep with a scorecard in hand, but not everyone is choosing that option.

So, which big names are missing the Scottish Open?

Jordan Spieth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth missed the cut here the last two years after finishing T10 in 2022.

He will be missed by the home fans but has perhaps decided that his best preparation for The Open will be to practice links golf away from tournament conditions.

Shane Lowry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shane Lowry last played the Scottish in 2023 and went on to miss the cut at Royal Liverpool the following week. He skipped the event last year and is doing the same again this time around, instead choosing to stay home in Ireland playing links golf with friends.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is one of the favorites to lift the Claret Jug next week after triumphing at Portrush in 2019.

Hideki Matsuyama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.11 missed the cut at the Scottish Open in both 2024 and 2022 so it's no surprise to see him skipping the event this week.

Matsuyama is yet to better his best Open result of T6 in his 2013 debut so will surely be getting some links prep in before Portrush.

The Japanese star surprisingly hasn't recorded a top-10 since his superb win at The Sentry in January.

Max Homa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa had a brilliant John Deere Classic, where his T5 finish was his best result of the season so far.

The Californian has played three weeks in a row so a week off is much-needed to recharge the batteries for Royal Portrush. He misses the Scottish Open for the first time since 2021.

Rickie Fowler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler won the Scottish Open at Murcar ten years ago so is somewhat of a links specialist now, with three top-six finishes in The Open including a runner-up to Rory McIlroy at Hoylake in 2014.

The six-time PGA Tour winner will likely be in the UK or Ireland this week getting in some links prep away from the limelight after three consecutive tournaments in a row on the PGA Tour.

Keegan Bradley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley is preparing for a huge week at Portrush where another strong showing could cement his position on his US Ryder Cup team after his recent Travelers Championship victory.

The World No.7 will fancy his chances for a second Major title and he will do so having had two weeks off before the first tee shot. He has only played in the Scottish Open once, in 2022, where he missed the cut.

Patrick Cantlay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay last played in the Scottish Open in 2023, which resulted in a missed cut after his T4 finish in 2022. Those were his only two appearances in the tournament.

The World No.20 has had an average season so far by his high standards and is without a win on tour in almost three years.

He'll need a big Open performance to help his Ryder Cup chances, with the Team USA star currently down in 14th in the standings after missing the cut at both the PGA Championship and US Open.

Russell Henley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.6 Russell Henley is a great sleeper pick for The Open next week after finishing 5th at Royal Troon last year and T10 at Oakmont in last month's US Open, which came just three months after his Arnold Palmer Invitational victory.

The Georgian has never played in the Scottish Open so it's no surprise to see him opting out this week.

Min Woo Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee won the Scottish Open in 2021 but he is not in the field for this week's tournament.

The Aussie star, who won his maiden PGA Tour title earlier this season in Houston, misses the Scottish for the first time since 2019.

Jason Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Day is another star name not in the field this week, with the Aussie opting to skip the event after his missed cut at the John Deere Classic.

Day's omission is another that comes as no surprise, as the former World No.1 has never teed it up in the Scottish Open.

He has a solid Open record, with a best finish of T2 in 2023 and just two missed cuts in 12 starts.

Other star PGA Tour names not playing this week include the trio of Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Bill Horschel, all of whom are out on the sidelines injured and will not be playing in The Open, either.