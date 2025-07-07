Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

In the immediate build-up to the final men's Major championship of the year, the best players from across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are going head-to-head at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Eight of the world's top-10 are in Scotland this week as they prepare for The Open Championship with a test of links golf which closely reflects something like what they are set to face at Royal Portrush days later.

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler unsurprisingly leads the betting market, although Masters champion, Rory McIlroy is not far behind. As expected, the likes of Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg make up some of the other strongly-fancied names in the field.

Niklas Norgaard, Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter make up three of the DP World Tour's leading hopes, with Smith in particular fancied to do well after coming off the back of a runner-up finish at the BMW International Open last time out.

Below, we've listed the outright-winner odds for many of the biggest names in the field as well as who we think could contend for the title at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Genesis Scottish Open Course Guide: The Renaissance Club

Sitting right next door to multiple-time Open Championship host, Muirfield, The Renaissance Club is located to the east of Scotland's capital, Edinburgh. In 2025, it will host this tournament for just the seventh time.

One of the premier links courses in the United Kingdom, The Renaissance Club only opened in 2005 after the land was bought by Jerry Sarvadi following several trips over from his native Pinehurst, North Carolina. Sarvadi asked Tom Doak to design the layout, and the now 7,237-yard par-70 was born.

Historically, the winning score has generally been fairly low if the wind doesn't blow much throughout the week but much closer to par if weather plays more of a central role.

Like many links courses, deep bunkers litter the property alongside large and undulating greens. Although, unlike most Scottish links layouts, there are plenty of trees around the place to offer brief respite from strong gales.

Genesis Scottish Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score Course 2024 Robert MacIntyre -18 (one stroke) Renaissance 2023 Rory McIlroy -15 (one stroke) Renaissance 2022 Xander Schauffele -7 (one stroke) Renaissance 2021 Min Woo Lee -18 (playoff - Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick) Renaissance 2020 Aaron Rai -11 (playoff - Tommy Fleetwood) Renaissance 2019 Bernd Wiesberger -22 (playoff - Benjamin Herbert) Renaissance 2018 Brandon Stone -20 (four strokes) Gullane 2017 Rafa Cabrera-Bello -13 (playoff - Callum Shinkwin) Dundonald

Genesis Scottish Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+360)

Rory McIlroy (+750)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Ludvig Åberg (+3000)

Robert MacIntyre (+3300)

Justin Thomas (+3500)

Viktor Hovland (+3500)

Corey Conners (+4500)

Sam Burns (+4500)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4500)

Sepp Straka (+5000)

Adam Scott (+5500)

J.J. Spaun (+6000)

Ryan Fox (+6000)

Aaron Rai (+6500)

Taylor Pendrith (+6500)

Harris English (+6500)

Wyndham Clark (+6500)

Harry Hall (+6500)

All other players priced at +8000 or higher

Genesis Scottish Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Collin Morikawa (+2500)

In a field of such high quality, I am looking at one of the world’s top-10 to get over the line and feel that it could be Collin Morikawa’s time.

He is obviously a supreme links player, having won the 2021 Open in his debut, and his chances are stronger this week thanks to the help of veteran caddie Billy Foster, who is on the bag for the Scottish Open and next week’s Open.

Morikawa isn’t the longest, but that won’t be an issue this week on a firm links course, where he arrives in form after a T8th at the Rocket Classic last time out.

Pick Two: Adam Scott (+5500)

Adam Scott came close to winning the US Open last month before a disappointing, and chaotic final round, and he returns to the site of his runner-up finish last year.

Scott continues to show he remains a world class operator, and he has more experience of links golf than almost anyone in the field this week. Couple his runner-up finish last year with a strong links record in general and that excellent US Open display, I fancy his chances again.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)

The Englishman came so close to securing victory at the Travelers Championship and, after a few weeks off, I expect Fleetwood to return to form and contend at this week's Genesis Scottish Open.

Holding a great record at this tournament, Fleetwood finished T6th in 2023, T4th in 2022 and runner-up in 2020, losing a playoff to Aaron Rai. Aside from a missed cut at the US Open, the 34-year-old continues to produce fine result after fine result and, with his game suiting The Renaissance Club layout, I expect another big week for the seven-time DP World Tour winner.

Pick Two: Matt Fitzpatrick (+3400)

I've opted for another Englishman, Matt Fitzpatrick, who has returned to form over the last few months, registering a T8th at the Rocket Classic, T17th at the Travelers Championship and a T8th at the PGA Championship.

Like Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick has a great record in this event and, although he missed the cut in 2023, he lost in a playoff in 2021 and finished T6th in 2022. A return to form and a good course record sets up the 30-year-old nicely for a strong week, especially during a period where he is pushing for a Ryder Cup spot in September.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Robert MacIntyre (+3300)

Sometimes it feels risky picking the defending champion given the extra responsibilities and pressure on their shoulders, but I believe Robert MacIntyre is more than well equipped to deal with that and then some this week.

The Scot's game is perfectly suited to links golf, he won this event last year and finished second at the US Open - proving that he's growing into the world-class operator many hoped he would become. His putting stats fill me with loads of confidence, too, so I'm expecting MacIntyre to be duelling McIlroy and Scheffler for the crown.

Pick Two: Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Admittedly, I'm slightly less confident with Morikawa given his so-so form in recent weeks, but I still believe there is enough positive noise around him to make him worth a shot this time out. Firstly, he's won The Open before and ended T4th at the Scottish Open last term.

Then there is the fact he enjoys playing links golf and his supreme accuracy will aid him in leaving the ball in the right spots more often than not. Add in the fact that he's teamed up with legendary caddie, Billy Foster for the next couple of weeks and I think you've got yourself a great pick. If I do say so myself.

How To Watch The Genesis Scottish Open

US/ET

Thursday, July 10 - Round One: 11:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

11:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, July 11 - Round Two: 11:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

11:00am - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, July 12 - Round Three: 10:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12:00pm - 3:00pm (CBS)

10:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12:00pm - 3:00pm (CBS) Sunday, July 13 - Round Four: 10:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12:00pm - 3:00pm (CBS)

UK/BST

Thursday, July 10 - Round One: 8:30am - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

8:30am - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, July 11 - Round Two: 8:30am - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

8:30am - 7:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, July 12 - Round Three: 3:00pm - 8:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

3:00pm - 8:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, July 13 - Round Four: 3:00pm - 8:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

