Amazon Has Slashed The Price Of Strata Sets By 33% This Prime Day - Don't Miss Out On One Of Our Favorite Beginner Sets
If you're new to the game, buying clubs can often be a minefield. Our expert testers have done all the work for you - This Callaway starter set is one of the best and has 33% off
If you're new to golf and looking for your first set of clubs, one of the most affordable ways to get started is by picking up one of the best golf club sets. These generally come with all the clubs you need to get you out on the course, and offer great value to newbies which gets even greater during events like Amazon Prime Day. The massive sale means there are plenty of Amazon Prime Day golf deals live, including one of the best golf package sets from Callaway.
The Strata Complete Set comes with everything required to start you off and now has 33% off at Amazon, taking it down to just $339.99, a saving of $150 off the list price of $499.99 – you'll have to move quickly, as this deal ends on 12 July.
Prime Day week runs for 4 days from 8 to 11 July, and it's worth checking out the golf section on Amazon as they have deals on all the golf kit you'll need in addition to your new clubs, including the golf balls, golf gloves, golf shoes and apparel.
The Strata Complete Golf Set is a 12-piece set, and perfect for anyone starting their golf journey. We rated this set highly during testing, and now it represents even better value for money in this Prime Day golf deal. The set includes: Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 headcovers.
Read our full Callaway Golf Strata Set Review.
In his review, Dan Parker gave the Strata set an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review, and noted that it offered great value and an expansive choice for beginner golfers. Dan highlighted the forgiving nature and distance of the driver, hybrids and irons, noting that a slightly better putter could have landed the set the elusive five star rating. The irons in particular featured a nice and thick topline, which should inspire confidence at address, while the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice their irons.
The driver is equally impressive, with the 460cc head and regular flex shaft offering the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, make it an appealing club to look down on. Additionally the stand bag is very impressive. It's lightweight, comes with plenty of pockets and has excellent club storage in the top.
The Strata also comes in a 9-piece or 14-piece choice, but the 12-piece set has the biggest savings. So you have options to take your clubs up to the 14 club limit as and when you wish, and we recommend adding a Callaway lob wedge or a gap wedge to your bag.
Our Prime Day Golf Deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf kit, with deals from retailers away from Amazon, and will be updated as the deals land, so it's worth bookmarking the page.
