My Favorite Rangefinder Just Hit The Lowest Price I've Seen On Amazon Prime Day

We often strive to get 'the best' of something - be that the best bottle of wine on the menu, the best seat in the movie theatre or the best spot at the luggage conveyer belt in the airport. It's nice to always try and get what we think is the best, but how often does this actually happen?

What if the most expensive wine on the menu is just a little too expensive or someone is already sitting in the seat you'd like in the cinema? What about the guy who butts in front of you as you wait for your bag?

What I'm trying to say here is that although we strive to get the best of something, we often fall short. On the opening day of Amazon Prime Day there will be no falling short - I've found what I believe to be the best golf rangefinder on the market (because it's my favorite) AND it's on sale!

Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder: was $599.99 now $477.16 at Amazon Fast, accurate, super long range, easy to use and a crystal clear display – the Pro X3+ is as close to a perfect rangefinder as we can get on the market. A new wind feature that factors in and relays the impact of the elements you're playing in also adds another layer of information to your pre-shot routine, helping this device stand out from the crowd. This premium laser truly ticks every box there is to tick. Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder Review

I would consider the Bushnell Pro X3+ as the creme de la creme of golf rangefinders. I spent over a decade of my life caddying at Royal County Down and have tested dozens of different devices in that time, from rangefinders to the best golf watches and best golf GPS - none of them can top the performance on offer from the Pro X3+. It isn't just me who thinks of this device in high regard - our Deputy Editor Joel Tadman gave it a stunning 94/100 score in his review last year.

There are a number of reasons I feel like this rangefinder is the cream of the crop. Firstly and most importantly, it's incredibly fast and accurate. If you've ever owned a Bushnell rangefinder, you'll be aware that the brand can usually be relied upon to achieve best-in-class accuracy in a device that boasts a premium look and feel and the Pro X3+ is no different. In terms of accuracy, by factoring in distance, slope, temperature, and barometric pressure (elevation), you could certainly make a case for this being the most accurate rangefinder on the market. Information feedback after you shoot your target is almost instantaneous, displayed beautifully on the crystal clear display and easily digestible to the user.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Another really neat feature about the Pro X3+ is how it factors wind into each shot. We've become accustomed to having the slope feature on the top tier rangefinders which adjusts are yardage accordingly whether playing up or downhill, but the Pro X3+ incorporating real life data in terms of the wind that blows as you're playing your round is very impressive. To equip the laser with the wind information, you need to pair it with the Bushnell Golf app. With this addition of the wind information, this cutting-edge device truly does cover all bases. Did I mention it is waterproof as well?

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This is one of the best early days we've seen so far on Amazon Prime Day, but we're only on day one of four sale days this week! As a result, we'd recommend checking in on our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog page where we'll be posting the best golf deals the moment we see them. Alternatively, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day hub page and the buying advice section of the website for all the latest bargains so you don't miss a thing throughout the week.