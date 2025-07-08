I Found 5 Prime Day Outfits Under $100
Our women's editor doesn't want you to miss out on a selection of heavily discounted outfits from the leading brands
I’ve done the hard work for you because when it comes to scouring the internet for the best deals when Amazon Prime Day arrives, it can be a minefield with so many offers to choose from.
Whether it’s the best golf skorts or best women’s golf shirts, although I haven’t reviewed these products, I’ve selected five outfits from some of the leading brands that I would happily wear and believe they are definitely worth considering at these knockdown prices. My favorite is the modern, yet simple styling of Puma’s Cloudspun piped polo shirt teamed with the Haute golf skirt.
Don’t miss out, and if you’re in the mood to shop, our Prime Day Golf Deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf gear, with deals from retailers away from Amazon, and will be updated as the deals land, so it's worth bookmarking the page.
Not only did the color stand out on this adidas skort, but the soft pleats also caught my eye, especially as they are on-trend this season! It comes with attached undershorts, is a 16" pull-on style and a regular fit so should suit most body shapes. It has pockets back and front so plenty of room golf essentials.
Every woman needs a white polo shirt for golf that you can bring out time and time again. This one in particular will look great with the red frill skort. It's a regular fit, so not too clingy, and is designed with performance in mind with fabric technology that will keep you cool and comfortable over 18 holes.
There's something about black and white that is really classy, that's why I love this v-neck short sleeve shirt from Puma. It's made in a moisture wicking four-way stretch performance fabric and there's no fussy detailing, just the small Puma logo at the bottom of the hem. Pair this with the Haute skirt and you've got a classic head turner!
Like owning a white polo shirt, you can't go wrong with a white skirt! This is a very feminine design with pleats that begin at the side and run across the back. It sits at high waist with a fully elastic waistband for comfort and as well as an invisible zip pocket at the back, the attached inner shorts have side pickets.
Whatever the season, this is a really useful layer from Under Armour. It's available in a variety of colors but I like white for summer months. The fabric is dual-layer with an ultra-warm, brushed interior and a smooth, fast-drying exterior. It also has mesh underarm panels for added ventilation.
What a comfortable looking pair of pants and with such a relaxed style you can wear these on the golf course and beyond. They are made in a stretch fabric and I like the wide, flat waistband, which is designed to sit just right on the hips. Pockets too, so functional as well providing ultimate comfort.
What woman doesn't want a skort that smoothes her shape?! That's what we're guaranteed with the Callaway's Truesculpt technology for a slimming effect. The pleated design in a stretch fabric allows for complete freedom of movement and it's also highly breathable to keep you feeling fresh.
I like this Purple Magic color to combine with Callaway's pleated skort. It's a collared golf shirt that has a textured fabric for added visual interest, and offers a roomier fit than a classic golf top to suit a range of body types. The fabric also features Opt-Dri technology that moves sweat away from your body to keep you feeling comfortable.
I had to find a dress for you to consider. My colleague reviewed this one and it made its way on to our list of the best women’s golf clothes. She loved the fit and how it performed in a lightweight stretch fabric that is thick enough to be flattering and not clingy. It has concealed side zip pockets and one back pocket, and the snap placket with ribbed polo collar adds to the styling.
