Want To Get Your Kids Into Golf? Then These Junior Golf Deals Are For You
Check out the best junior golf related items on sale right now.
By Matt Cradock
Golf is one of the best games to play when you're growing up for a number of reasons.
Firstly, it teaches you social skills, with people from all walks of life playing the beloved game. Other skills that golf teaches you are patience, independence and team work.
On top of all of that, golf is one of the safest sports for your youngster to play, with the injury rate a lot lower than the likes of rugby and football.
If you are looking to get your child into the game of golf, then we at Golf Monthly have you covered, with an array of golf clubs, apparel and golf balls on offer right now.
As well as deals available for your child, why not check out our Black Friday hub here, where you can read about the best golf bags and golf balls on the market right now.
Ping Prodi G Clubs
Are you looking for premium golf clubs for your son or daughter? Then these Ping Prodi G's are perfect, with the brand offering a one-time, no-charge club adjustment to sets of five clubs or more purchased in one transaction.
Volvik Golf Limited Edition Marvel X Gift Sets - Spider Man (Other options available)
For the Marvel fan there are these Marvel themed golf balls. This edition features a Spider Man and Marvel logo, with other versions including iconic imagery from some of Marvel's most beloved characters, with the likes of Black Panther, Captain America and Iron Man just some of the superheroes you can have printed.
Under Armour Performance Junior Polo Shirt
Under Armour offers some of the best golf polos on the market, with the likes of three-time Major champion, Jordan Spieth, using the apparel on the professional circuit.
Wilson Prostaff JGI Boys Junior Package Set
A package set is one of the best ways to get your child into golf. It provides the basics that you need to start the game. A package set usually includes a driver, woods, irons, wedges, putter and a bag, with this Wilson Prostaff Set a prime example of value for money.
MKids MK Lite Junior Golf Package Set (Multiple ages available)
Another cracking package set is this MKids MK Lite Package Set, which is available in three colour-coded age options. Not only that, but the Set includes Lamkin Tour quality grips and MKids Launch Control shaft, which are designed to create a high launch angle and trajectory.
