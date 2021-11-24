Update Your Golf Winter Wardrobe With These Black Friday Deals

Winter is upon us with temperatures dropping fast, but that doesn't mean you necessarily need to stop playing golf.

Thanks to the best golf tops and the best golf base layers, there are plenty of garments on the market to keep you warm whilst you play.

The apparel of today comes with great technology but great style too, so you can look good on the course and play your best.

Whether it be jackets, mid-layers, hats, mitts or base layers, we have you covered this winter with the best Black Friday golf deals to spruce up your golfing wardrobe.

There's a huge Golf Galaxy clothing sale in the US right now with literally hundreds of items on offer for Black Friday. In the UK, Scottsdale Golf's clothing sale features plenty of bargains on all different kinds of brands to help you refresh your winter wardrobe.

See all of our favourite deals below...

Today's Best Deals

US Deals

Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | $82.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | $82.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $150.96 Now $67.48 An unbelievable deal on one the best waterproof golf jackets on the market. This full zip waterproof jacket is a must have during the winter months and its windproof and waterproof features should cover you for most conditions. This jacket also has UV 50+ protection and two zipper front pockets.

Adidas FrostGuard Jacket | $73.99 off at Rock Bottom Golf Adidas FrostGuard Jacket | $73.99 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $199.99 Now $126 Save big on one of the best golf wind jackets on the market. In our adidas FrostGuard jacket review, we found the warmth to be truly awesome, it stretches really well, and one big factor in its favor is its versatility. We also wore this jacket away from the golf course and it works really well.

Under Armour Stormfleece | $25.01 off at Golf Galaxy Under Armour Stormfleece | $25.01 off at Golf Galaxy Was $75 Now $49.99 This 1/2 zip Stormfleece from Under Armour keeps you warm, dry and comfortable thanks to water repellent and breathable Storm technology. It's a great garment to keep you warm and looking stylish on the course as well as away from it.

Under Armour Supervent Windbreaker | $12.49 off at Rock Bottom Golf Under Armour Supervent Windbreaker | $12.49 off at Rock Bottom Golf

WAS $49.96 | NOW $37.47

Storm technology used in this windbreaker means water repels easily without sacrificing any breathability on the golf course. It comes with a hood as well as three pockets - two on the side and one inside pocket with a zipper. Ideal for autumnal golf this windbreaker will keep you warm and dry as the seasons change.



Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $26 off at adidas Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $26 off at adidas Was $64 Now $39 In our adidas Lightweight 1/4 zip sweatshirt review, we found it to work perfectly underneath a larger jacket in the winter. For less than $40 it offers good value for money as we've used it away from the golf course too, and there are some cool colours to choose from.

Adidas Golf Striped Beanie | $8.61 off at Amazon Adidas Golf Striped Beanie | $8.61 off at Amazon Was $30 Now $21.39 Need a new beanie hat for the colder months? This stylish, striped adidas bobble hat will keep your head warm and save your bank balance with $8.61 off right now at Amazon.

FootJoy DryJoys Cart Mitts | $14 off at Amazon FootJoy DryJoys Cart Mitts | $14 off at Amazon Were $49.95 Now $35.95 Keep your hands warm this winter with these mitts from FJ, down $14 from their usual $50 price tag. Your hands will stay dry thanks to a durable polyester shell and an inner-liner provides plenty of warmth to keep your hands ready to play good golf.

UK Deals

FootJoy Hydroknit Half Zip Waterproof Jacket | £25 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Hydroknit Half Zip Waterproof Jacket | £25 off at Scottsdale Golf Get £25 off one of our favourite waterproof jackets in one of three colours. In our FootJoy HydroKnit jacket review we found it difficult to really see any faults with it. It's really lightweight and comfortable to swing in and the addition of pockets and elastic cuffs take the new version to the next level.

Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.95 off at Online Golf Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.95 off at Online Golf Was £79.95 Now £39.90 This is a great midlayer for on and off the course at a fantastic price for Black Friday. It is moisture wicking, breathable and made with stretch fabric so it doesn't inhibit your swing. It's available in four different colours and there are plenty of sizes still available.



Ping Golf Rotation Zip Neck Sweater | 12 off at Scottsdale Golf Ping Golf Rotation Zip Neck Sweater | 12 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £40 Now £28 Available in a number of colours and sizes, this Puma sweater is a bargain with Scottsdale Golf right now where you can save £12. It's stylish, warm and functional, making it a perfect winter golf garment.

Image J Lindeberg Lukas Zip Neck Golf Sweater | £29.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £89 Now £59.99 This stylish grey chequered zip neck sweater from premium brand J Lindeberg can be yours for under £60. It's made with the brand's TX Mid fabric, which is moisture-wicking and durable.

Adidas Primeblue Cold.Rdy Hoodie | £24.50 off at adidas Adidas Primeblue Cold.Rdy Hoodie | £24.50 off at adidas

Was £70 Now £45.50

Hoodies are becoming all the rage in golf and adidas is leading the way with unique models like this one. Designed for warmth with the Cold.Rdy technology, it really performs well and the recycled polyester construction is worth mentioning too.

FootJoy Winter Mittens | £5.01 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Winter Mittens | £5.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Were £24 Now £18.99 Get yourself winter-ready with this £5+ saving on the FJ winter mittens. Keeping your hands warm is crucial to playing good golf in cold weather.



Want more of the best Black Friday golf deals?