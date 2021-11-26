Unlock A Year's Worth Of Hulu Streaming For Just $12

If you want to make sure you watch as much television as possible over the next year, you need to make sure your ability to stream is as good as it needs to be - this is where this deal from Hulu comes in as until November 29th you can get a year-long Hulu subscription for just 99¢ a month.

Yes you read that right, and that works out to around $12 a year.

Hulu is a streaming service that offers a wide range of television from Hulu Originals, movies, kid programs and a whole load of other television options.

Hulu also offers a wide range of sports channels too. You can catch 75+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN, NFL Network, and regional sports in many cities.

For those golf fans out there you also get NBC's Golf Channel.

Now before you click anywhere else we should say that this deal covers the ad-supported plan and this deal only applies to new Hulu subscribers as well as returning subscribers who've been off the service for the last month.

Additionally after the 12 months the subscription will return to $7 a month and unfortunately if you used Hulu's 2020 Cyber Monday deal, you are not eligible for the discount.

Hulu Subscription | 85% off at Hulu Hulu Subscription | 85% off at Hulu

Was $6.99 a month | Now $99¢ a month

Spend a lot more time on the sofa with this incredible deal that works out as $12 for a year's subscription.

Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ Bundle Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ Bundle

Was $21.97 a month | Now $13.99 a month

Alternatively if you want to spend a little bit more then this bundle of Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ is the most popular and has nearly $8 off a month right now as well. Young kids (and many adults) will love the Disney+ obviously but with the access to all of Hulu's TV shows and sports through ESPN+, everyone is catered for here.

Additionally for more deals and gear not to miss out on, take a look at our best Black Friday golf deals hub page.