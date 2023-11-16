The Coolest College-Inspired Putting Mats Are On Sale This Black Friday - Here’s How To Buy

The Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat is available to personalize with your favorite college colors at a fantastic discount.

published

Home golf practice has seen a significant increase over the past few years, in particular with the best home practice nets

Whilst practicing your long game at home is obviously beneficial, taking care of your putting stroke is equally important and one of the best putting mats is available at a fantastic 30% discount. This is a very early Black Friday deal so be sure to take a look at our Best Black Friday Golf Deals hub as the biggest shopping day of the year gets closer.

Was $199.99 Now $139.97

Was $199.99 Now $139.97

Not only is the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat extremely functional with numerous features, but is also available to personalize with your favorite college football team colors! A multitude of options including Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama and Arizona mean you can show your support for your team whilst improving your stroke.

The mat itself is 2.9m long with a maximum putt length of 2.4m and actually has two different hole sizes to really help you fine tune your aim. One is 3.3cm and the other 2.6cm. The idea here is to make practice more difficult so when you head out onto the course, the hole feels like a bucket! 

This is something I often do on the practice putting green by putting to a tee rather than a hole and I can testify that it certainly does improve your confidence on the golf course.

The construction here is really good with a pine backboard and a handy magnetic ball return system that returns the ball to your feet whether you’ve made the putt or not.

In our full review of the original Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat, Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin really liked the look of this product and highlighted the numerous lines on the mat that make perfecting your alignment really easy.

Many of us are coming into the time of year where the greens start to become a little more inconsistent and bobbly, so having a smooth surface at home to be able to recalibrate your technique on is a really good way of protecting and maintaining all-important confidence levels. The Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat is an ideal option to do this, and at this price I really feel this deal is worth a look…

Black Friday
Staff Writer

 

Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade.  He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Ping G430 LST 9° 

Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°  

Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24'  3-11

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x 

More about Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat
