Shop This Early Black Friday Deal To Get £100 Off This GolfBuddy Watch
Save a whopping £100 on this excellent GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch this Black Friday.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | £100 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £249.95 Now £149.95
Save a massive £100 on this fantastic GPS watch from GolfBuddy that is one of the most reliable and accurate watches on the market. It uses a number of features that make it a helpful piece of tech that can record scores, provide yardages and help you improve as a golfer.
Read our full GolfBuddy GPS Aim W11 Watch Review (opens in new tab)
Shop This Early Black Friday Deal To Get £100 Off This GolfBuddy Watch
There are hundreds of discounts on golf technology right now but one of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) right now is from GolfBuddy. The GolfBuddy Aim W11 is perhaps one of the most comprehensive golf watches on the market and you can get it for a whopping £100 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. (opens in new tab) And that's a big discount which you could use to invest further in your golf equipment, perhaps by purchasing a new golf bag (opens in new tab) or even a new pair of shoes! (opens in new tab) And if saving £100 on this watch wasn't enough, let us tell you about how good we think this product is, with it featuring in our 2021 Editor's Choice Awards (opens in new tab).
Packed with shot-saving features, this watch is an excellent all-rounder that delivers in all areas you'd expect the best golf watches (opens in new tab) to. Aesthetically, the W11 is a fantastic looking piece of tech that will both smarten your golf outfit up but also look brilliant if you want to wear it to work or even to the gym. It boasts a ceramic bezel that adorns the outside of the watch which is an improvement from its predecessor, the Aim W10 (opens in new tab). The bezel adds a premium look to the product and is much less distracting than the dented bezel on the W10.
Wherever you are in the world, you'll no doubt be able to use this watch on any course you can find, with it being pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses. GolfBuddy's GPS systems can load up each course quickly and will know exactly what hole you're on, vibrating when you get to the next tee. While it is a large watch and that might come into consideration for those with small wrists, you can find plenty of other GPS watches for sale on our Black Friday watch hub (opens in new tab).
The highlight of this watch is the easy to use features it delivers. It boasts a classic front, back and middle yardages on its lock face, but will also deliver carry yardages to the green, as well as distances to any hazards. You'll also be able to get a clear map of the hole on the colorful screen that will allow you to form a strategy of where to play your shot before you tee off. That makes it a fantastic tool for anyone who regularly plays new courses.
Ultimately, it delivers excellent performance at a price that is very reasonable with this added discount. While you may find cheaper options in our best value golf watches guide (opens in new tab), this is undoubtedly one of the best watches on the market.
GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | £100 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £249.95 Now £149.95
£100 off one of our favorite golf watches is an excellent deal.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
Want A Cheap Golf Simulator? This Model Has 25% Off On Black Friday
You can save over £100 on a really cool putting simulator at the moment, which is rare to see.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Phil Mickelson May Have To Give Evidence In LIV Golf Case Against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson withdrew from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour but judge rules his agent is still subject to discovery
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Want A Cheap Golf Simulator? This Model Has 25% Off On Black Friday
You can save over £100 on a really cool putting simulator at the moment, which is rare to see.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals
The offers are rolling in so we've picked out the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2022
Black Friday is coming up soon and we will update this page with all the best deals when they go live.
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
Check out the best Black Friday deals on TaylorMade equipment
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-