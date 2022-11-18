(opens in new tab) GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | £100 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £249.95 Now £149.95 Save a massive £100 on this fantastic GPS watch from GolfBuddy that is one of the most reliable and accurate watches on the market. It uses a number of features that make it a helpful piece of tech that can record scores, provide yardages and help you improve as a golfer. Read our full GolfBuddy GPS Aim W11 Watch Review (opens in new tab)

Shop This Early Black Friday Deal To Get £100 Off This GolfBuddy Watch

There are hundreds of discounts on golf technology right now but one of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) right now is from GolfBuddy. The GolfBuddy Aim W11 is perhaps one of the most comprehensive golf watches on the market and you can get it for a whopping £100 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. (opens in new tab) And that's a big discount which you could use to invest further in your golf equipment, perhaps by purchasing a new golf bag (opens in new tab) or even a new pair of shoes! (opens in new tab) And if saving £100 on this watch wasn't enough, let us tell you about how good we think this product is, with it featuring in our 2021 Editor's Choice Awards (opens in new tab).

Packed with shot-saving features, this watch is an excellent all-rounder that delivers in all areas you'd expect the best golf watches (opens in new tab) to. Aesthetically, the W11 is a fantastic looking piece of tech that will both smarten your golf outfit up but also look brilliant if you want to wear it to work or even to the gym. It boasts a ceramic bezel that adorns the outside of the watch which is an improvement from its predecessor, the Aim W10 (opens in new tab). The bezel adds a premium look to the product and is much less distracting than the dented bezel on the W10.

(Image credit: Future)

Wherever you are in the world, you'll no doubt be able to use this watch on any course you can find, with it being pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses. GolfBuddy's GPS systems can load up each course quickly and will know exactly what hole you're on, vibrating when you get to the next tee. While it is a large watch and that might come into consideration for those with small wrists, you can find plenty of other GPS watches for sale on our Black Friday watch hub (opens in new tab).

The highlight of this watch is the easy to use features it delivers. It boasts a classic front, back and middle yardages on its lock face, but will also deliver carry yardages to the green, as well as distances to any hazards. You'll also be able to get a clear map of the hole on the colorful screen that will allow you to form a strategy of where to play your shot before you tee off. That makes it a fantastic tool for anyone who regularly plays new courses.

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, it delivers excellent performance at a price that is very reasonable with this added discount. While you may find cheaper options in our best value golf watches guide (opens in new tab), this is undoubtedly one of the best watches on the market.