Save Serious Money On These Premium Putters This Black Friday Weekend

The putter is arguably the most important golf club in your bag, with it being the easiest way to save shots when out on the golf course. A number of the best golf putters (opens in new tab) will help reduce your shot count and, with these Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab), you can pick up some incredible offers on a number of premium performing equipment.

Below, we have taken a look through some of the best deals currently on the market, with both the US and UK showcasing some incredible offerings that will save you 100's of dollars or pounds.

Not only are there mallet designed putters (opens in new tab), which provide the user ultimate forgiveness, but also blade putter (opens in new tab) designs, with a number of professionals putting these flatsticks into play on their respected circuits.

US Deals

(opens in new tab) Cleveland Golf Frontline 4.0 Plumbers Neck Putter | 33% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $199.99 Now $134.99 There are an array of Cleveland putters on offer at Rock Bottom Golf this Black Friday, with the Frontline 4.0 one of the most recognized. Cleveland are known for producing some of the best cheap putters (opens in new tab) and you can grab a 33% discount on a number of models.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Spider GT Single Bend Putter | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Was $349.99 Now $249.99 One of the best TaylorMade putters (opens in new tab) on the market is now $100 off, with the Spider GT under $250 in this fantastic deal. Its design provides great stability and forgiveness, with it being a fantastic option for your golf bag.

(opens in new tab) Odyssey Stroke Lab Seven S Putter | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Was $249.99 Now $179.99 Odyssey are creators of some of the best putters (opens in new tab) on the market, with one of their models, the Stroke Lab Seven S, now under $180 in the Black Friday sale. That's a huge saving of $70!

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favourite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100.

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Putter | £80 off at Online Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £279 Now £198.90 TaylorMade's Spider range of putters is one of the most recognized in golf and, at Online Golf, you can pick up a tasty £80 discount, with the Rollback Putter now under £200. It's rare that you will see this putter at a lower price.