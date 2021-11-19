Save 30% On All 'Max Golf Protein Nutrition' Products In The Black Friday Sale

A common theme among golfers is that they don't take on enough liquid or food whilst out on the course. Think about it, how many times have you had a great round going and then stuttered towards the end due to a lack of energy?

It's one of the most common problems but it can be fixed so easily, with a number of companies offering nutritional products that can help maintain energy levels, hydration and focus.

One of the leading brands is Max Golf Protein Nutrition, a company which has been providing healthy and tasty products to the sports industry since 2015.

Not only that, but MGP Nutrition is used by a number of stars on the professional circuit, with LET & LPGA Tour winner, Charley Hull, and European Tour players Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Tom Lewis and Connor Syme among some of the athletes who use it whilst out on the course.

At Golf Monthly, we have tested and reviewed the MGP Nutrition range of fantastic hydrating drinks, shakesand tasty bars which come in three different flavours.

Currently, all of these products are available on their website at 30% off in the Black Friday sale, with free delivery on orders over £40.

So why not check out these cracking discounts below? They won't just save you pounds in your wallet, but also provide energy out on the golf course.

Drinks

Orange Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Orange Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 Fat-free and low in sugar, our review found the Orange flavour offered a subtle taste that is far more satisfying to drink than a conventional energy drink, and also a nice change to an often boring bottle of water.

Lemon & Lime Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Lemon & Lime Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 If you have a sweet tooth then the Lemon & Lime flavour is the one for you. Packed with added vitamins, the drink is designed to keep your body replenished whilst playing sport in the most extreme weather conditions.

Pineapple Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Pineapple Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 The third option available is the Pineapple flavour which ranked as Golf Monthly's favourite. It is also vegan friendly and gluten-free, so it caters to a wide range of consumers.

Bars

Peanut Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Peanut Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 Ranked joint favourite in our review, the Peanut Bar is dairy-free and packed with natural peanuts, giving you a fantastic tasting, protein-filled bar.

Cacao & Raspberry Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Cacao & Raspberry Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 For the chocolate fans, there is the Cacao & Raspberry flavour which actually contains the least amount of fat and carbohydrates. Despite being nut-free, it offers a welcoming crunch on the top.

Banana & Cashew Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Banana & Cashew Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 The third flavour is the Banana & Cashew, which is packed with the most protein and energy. Made with banana, cashew nuts and raisins, it is the perfect snack for when you need that energy hit on the golf course.

Protein Shakes

Chocolate Protein Shake (Pack of 8) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Chocolate Protein Shake (Pack of 8) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 Protein-filled, and with a smooth, creamy texture, we found the Chocolate Protein Shake is a perfect pre-round snack as it releases energy slowly throughout the 18 holes.

Vanilla Protein Shake (Pack of 8) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Vanilla Protein Shake (Pack of 8) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition Was £24 Now £16.80 The second variation is the Vanilla flavour, which is a lot sweeter than the Chocolate flavour. The shake is sugar-free, as well as being low in fat, offering a healthy option to help benefit your game.

