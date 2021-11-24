Rory McIlroy's Hybrid Can Be Yours In The Black Friday Sales
Save $50 on Rory's SIM Max hybrid this Black Friday...
Rory McIlroy may have had a frustrating end to his competitive 2021 after ripping his shirt following his poor Dubai finish but overall it has been a solid year for the Northern Irishman with two PGA Tour victories and a return to the world's top 10.
Rory plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment and one interesting part of his setup is his hybrid. Being such a great ball striker, it is a surprise that he has a rescue club in the bag and especially which one it is. He has an older 2020 original SIM and has it in the Max version, which is designed to get the ball up in the air. Dustin Johnson has also had it in the bag at times too.
McIlroy had never previously put a hybrid in the bag before, emphasising just how impressive the SIM Max really is. And the great thing for golfers is that the SIM Max is one of the best Black Friday golf deals on offer right now with a $50 saving on the 22 degree model, bringing it down below $200 with both Golf Galaxy and Dick's Sporting Goods.
In the UK, however, the SIM Max rescue appears to be sold out almost everywhere although you currently can pick it up in 22 degrees at Amazon for £204.99.
The best UK deals are actually on the newer SIM2 Max rescue, which is one of the best golf hybrid clubs and currently below £200 at various retailers (scroll down for the best prices).
TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue | $50 off at Golf Galaxy
Was $249.99 Now $199.99
Save $50 on Rory McIlroy's rescue club, down below $200 in the Black Friday sales. It comes with Twist Face technology, a carbon crown, a V-Steel sole design to improve turf interaction and a Speed Pocket for added ball speed.
If you are a TaylorMade fan then be sure to check out all of the best TaylorMade Black Friday golf deals as we've seen brilliant deals on a range of equipment including the 2021 SIM2 drivers as well as Milled Grind wedges, TP5/TP5x balls and some of the brand's stand and cart bags.
Also visit our main hub for the best Black Friday Golf Deals across all categories and brands.
