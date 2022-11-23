One Of Our Favourite Package Sets Is Now Under £225 In The Black Friday Sale

Ranked among the best golf club sets for beginners (opens in new tab), this Strata Golf Club Set already provides incredible value for money and that is before being part of these superb Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab)

Strata is one of the most recognized companies when it comes to the best golf club sets (opens in new tab), with its 12-piece set now £105 off this Black Friday. Costing under £225, it's rare that you will see it at a lower price, especially as the clubs are forgiving and perfect for those who are looking to make their start in the game. (Additionally you can get 14 and 16-piece sets with discounts, along with several women's sets as you can see at the bottom of this post).

So, what do you get for your money with the Strata Golf Club Set (opens in new tab)? Well, firstly there are several models to choose from - Regular 12-piece set, Complete 14-piece set, and the Ultimate 16-piece set.

However, its the performance where you will see the biggest saving as, in testing, we enjoyed the ease of use of the irons and, in particular, the driver. Beginners will no doubt love the sound and feel, as it is very easy to launch and one of the best sounding drivers we've hit from a package set.

Such is the performance of the Strata, it keeps up with the more premium package sets like the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite and PXG 0211 Z Golf Club Set, which cost well more than double.

What's more, with the driver, you can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, it makes it an appealing club to look down on. The stand bag is also an excellent addition, as it is lightweight and comes with plenty of pockets and excellent club storage in the top. It may not be waterproof, but you wouldn't expect that in a package set at this price.

For under £225, you are highly unlikely to find a better product than the Strata Golf Club Set, with 12 clubs allowing for a lob wedge or a gap wedge to be added to complete the set-up on what is a fantastic set that won't break the bank.

