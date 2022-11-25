One Of Our Editor's Choice Drivers Is On Offer During Black Friday

One Of Our Editors Choice Drivers Is On Offer During Black Friday

One of the most exciting offers we've seen this Black Friday is the huge savings to be had on the excellent Callaway Rogue ST drivers and Fairway Woods on the Amazon USA store (opens in new tab). Every year the Golf Monthly Editors and senior writers come together to pick some of the best products they've tested and put them in our Editor's Choice Awards. Only a handful of top-quality products make it into the guide, but the Rogue ST Max Driver was one that impressed us so much, we had to add it to that list as one of the best drivers (opens in new tab) on the market.

For more of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab), be sure to check Golf Monthly.

(Image credit: Future)

And let's set the record straight - this is not a deal you want to miss out on. We got our hands on the Rogue ST Max Driver (opens in new tab) earlier this year, and felt it was a worthy follow-up to the simply excellent Mavrik and the original Callaway Rogue driver. It offered excellent consistency and control off the tee and is suited to golfers looking to add more distance to their game. Aesthetically, it is one of the best-looking drivers on tour, boasting a matte finish at the address and some cool bronze detailing on its clubhead. On impact, it delivers a low thud sound, which is great if you're the type of player who doesn't like your driver to have a metallic or tinny sound off the tee.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Distance off the tee was excellent and we particularly enjoyed the mid-air performance the club delivered. It was all too easy to play with the shape of the shot, drawing and fading the ball at our leisure, yet the club still delivered consistent and steady ball flights. It is suited more towards experienced golfers, but those looking to buy a premium driver (opens in new tab) that delivers great forgiveness off the tee shouldn't rule this club out either.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of forgiveness, the ST Max Fairway Wood (opens in new tab) is one of the best hybrids (opens in new tab) on the market, delivering confidence over the golf ball. It is also great if you have difficulty playing from different lies, thanks to the punch the club exerts on the golf ball when you come through on impact. It delivers exceptional ball speed, thanks in part to the dual speed rods that have been installed to the face of the club. That makes it fantastic for any player looking to strike the ball further.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Spin rates were also low and the Rogue ST delivers a nice low-flight, which is absolutely what you'd want from your hybrids. It also has an open-looking face which instills confidence at address, making it great for golfers suffering with the yips from 200 yards out. So, if you're thinking about upgrading your fairways or driver, be sure to check out Amazons' excellent savings on the Rogue ST Max Driver (opens in new tab) and the Rogue ST Max Fairway Woods (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver | $50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $549.99 Now $499.98 Save $50 on the fantastic Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver, which made out Editor's Choice Awards earlier this year. This driver promises great forgiveness, excellent distances off the tee and fantastic ball flights that will help you stripe the ball right down the fairway. Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review (opens in new tab).