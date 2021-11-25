Nike Golf Deals - Boost Your Wardrobe With These Caps, Polos, Shoes And Trousers

Nike is arguably the biggest sporting brand in the world, with a whole host of sporting megastars like Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods sponsored by the global company.

Despite still making equipment for sports like tennis, basketball and football, Nike actually pulled out of the golf equipment industry back in 2016, announcing that they had "lost money for 20 years on equipment and balls."

Although they have pulled out of the equipment market, they still continue to produce fantastic apparel items such as shoes, jumpers and tops, with the likes of Woods, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Michelle Wie among the crop of Nike golfers.

Now, with Black Friday on the horizon, there are a number of superb apparel items available for a fantastic price.

Items like the Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes and the Nike Flex Golf Trousers, which rank among our best Nike shoes and best golf trousers, are just some of the offers available online right now.

Check out the best Nike deals below

Nike Legacy91 Cap

Designed for comfort on the course, the Legacy 91 Cap features Nike's Dri-Fit Technology and a classic peaked design. Not only that, but it can be worn off the course as well as on it, with the traditional, simplistic look meaning it is wearable in all conditions.

Nike Golf Dri-Fit Vapor Polo Shirt

Nike polo tops are some of the best on the market, with the Dri-Fit Polo Shirt one of the companies best. Thanks to a standard fit, you will find no limitation of movement, with moisture-wicking technology keeping you cool and dry in the hottest temperatures.

NIKE DRI-FIT NGC CREW NECK SWEATER

This smart and stylish crew neck sweater can be worn on and off the course, with it's simplistic design and double knit fabric keeping you warm in the upcoming wintery conditions.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

Worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, the Nike Flex Trousers offer a timeless and classic look. They also provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric which also keeps your shirt tucked in nicely.

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes

The legendary Air Max is one of Nike's most recognisable shoes. Coming to the golf game a few years back, you can now obtain them in a range of colours and styles.

