Here's What To Spend 100 Bucks On In The Black Friday Sale

We've put together a list of the best Black Friday deals if you have 100 bucks or less to spend.

Montage of best black friday golf products under $100
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Dan Parker

By

Black Friday can be an overwhelming to try and shop for golf equipment, with so many deals available on a wide ride of golf equipment. 

Retailers across the world are fighting for your attention on the best deals on drivers, GPS devices, rangefinders and more. 

With that in mind, what should you get in the Black Friday sales if you have a specific budget? We've condensed the list of Black Friday deals to find you the best deals at $100 or under. 

Maybe you've got a gift budget for someone. Maybe you've won some money at your last golf event and you want to treat yourself. Maybe you found $100 on the floor. Whatever reason you're looking to spend $100 or less, here are the best Black Friday deals for that price, or below!

Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 - US

Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | $82.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | $82.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $150.96 Now $67.48

An unbelievable deal on one the best waterproof golf jackets on the market. This full zip waterproof jacket is a must have during the winter months and its windproof and waterproof features should cover you for most conditions. This jacket also has UV 50+ protection and two zipper front pockets.

View Deal
Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart

Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart

Was $135.96 Now $67.98

At under $70, the Tomshine offers unbelievable value for money, with 6x magnification and multi-layered optics giving you superb lens quality. This deal is perfect if you're unsure about spending hundreds of dollars on a laser.

View Deal
GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS | $35 off at Amazon

GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS | $35 off at Amazon

Was $129.99 Now $94.99

Another super-cheap pick up right now is the Voice 2 from GolfBuddy, coming in below $95. Yes you guessed it, it talks to you and gives yardages on over 40,000 courses, all coming in a tiny package.

View Deal
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal

Were $42.95 Now $34.95

Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowin$g for low driver spin with tee shots. Save $8 on one dozen or get them for as low as $24.98 per box if you buy three - the real deal here!

View Deal
FootJoy 2021 Superlites XP Golf Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

FootJoy 2021 Superlites XP Golf Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were $99.99 Now $79.99

The lightweight and spikeless FJ Superlites are one of the best FootJoy golf shoes on the market and a real bargain this Black Friday below $80. Choose between two colors and plenty of sizes.

View Deal
Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $40.67 off at Amazon

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $40.67 off at Amazon

Was $129.99 Now $89.32

Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at less than $90 with Amazon! It weighs just 3.2lbs and is a steal in the red color. It's also available in three other colorways, with varying prices ranging from $90-95.

View Deal

Best Black Friday Deals Under £100 - UK

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf

Was £109 Now £88.90 

The original Milled Grind wedge from TaylorMade can be yours for under £89, a deal you simply can't go wrong with if your wedges are in need of an upgrade. It's available in 52, 56 and 60 degree lofts.

View Deal
FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf

FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £119.99 Now £79.99

The stunning camo limited edition FJ Flex XP can be yours for under £80 right now! They're lightweight, spikeless and come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

View Deal
TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag | £54.01 off at Amazon

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag | £54.01 off at Amazon

Was £139 Now £84.99

Looking for a bargain cart bag this Black Friday? The Pro 6.0 from TaylorMade is for you! If comes with a 10" top as well as a 14-way divider, easy grab handles, plenty of pockets for your golf gear and an extra large putter well divider. Pick it up in four colours for under £85.

View Deal
TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Stand Bag | 49.01 off at Amazon

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Stand Bag | 49.01 off at Amazon 

Was £129 Now £79.99

If you're looking for an even cheaper TaylorMade stand bag then the older 6.0 version is also in the sale right now over in the Amazon Black Friday sale. It's regularly discounted but this is almost as low as it has ever been.

View Deal
Puma Proadapt Delta Golf Shoes | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf

Puma Proadapt Delta Golf Shoes | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £149.99 Now £99.99

Save a massive £50 on these waterproof, spiked Puma Proadapt Deltas. Available in plenty of sizes in white and white/orange and limited sizes in the black. They're stable, comfortable and waterproof, with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

View Deal
Ping Sigma G Tyne H Black Nickel Putter | £90 off at Click Golf

Ping Sigma G Tyne H Black Nickel Putter | £90 off at Click Golf

Was £189 Now £99

The Sigma G face offers up a soft feel and you can experience it for under £100 - a truly fantastic deal with this Tyne mallet model.

View Deal
Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £43.50 off at Amazon

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £43.50 off at Amazon

Was £119.99 Now £76.49

Mileseey lasers have been on our radar for a while now (we're hoping to test them soon) and the customer reviews on Amazon (and the Golf Monthly forum) are overwhelmingly positive. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price.

View Deal
Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch | £65 off at Scottsdale Golf

Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch | £65 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £159.99 Now £94.99

Bushnell makes some of the best golf rangefinders and the iON 2 watch is a budget option that has some great features. You'll get accurate distances as well as a long battery life along with up to four hazard distances per hole.

View Deal
Callaway Supersoft Magna 19 Golf Balls | £7.20 off at Amazon

Callaway Supersoft Magna 19 Golf Balls | £7.20 off at Amazon

Were £22.99 Now £15.79

The innovative Magna ball from Callaway is actually larger than most usual golf balls. Interested in trying them out? A dozen can be yours now for less than £16 this Black Friday! With £100 in your pocket, you could be stocked up on balls for years to come with this deal. Check out our full Callaway Supersoft Magna ball review for more info.

View Deal

Want More Golf Black Friday Deals?

Where Are The Best Places To Find Black Friday Golf Deals?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting GoodsGolf GalaxyRock Bottom GolfWalmart and, of course, Amazon.

In the UK, the best golf retailers include Scottsdale Golf,  American Golf,  Sports DirectClick Golf and Amazon.

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular.

Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nikeadidas , Puma and Under Armour.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.