Here's What To Spend 100 Bucks On In The Black Friday Sale
We've put together a list of the best Black Friday deals if you have 100 bucks or less to spend.
By Dan Parker
Black Friday can be an overwhelming to try and shop for golf equipment, with so many deals available on a wide ride of golf equipment.
Retailers across the world are fighting for your attention on the best deals on drivers, GPS devices, rangefinders and more.
With that in mind, what should you get in the Black Friday sales if you have a specific budget? We've condensed the list of Black Friday deals to find you the best deals at $100 or under.
Maybe you've got a gift budget for someone. Maybe you've won some money at your last golf event and you want to treat yourself. Maybe you found $100 on the floor. Whatever reason you're looking to spend $100 or less, here are the best Black Friday deals for that price, or below!
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 - US Quick Links
- The adidas Rain.Rdy Jacket is now just $67.48 off at Rock Bottom Golf
- Get the Golf Buddy Voice 2 Talking GPS for just $94.99 at Amazon
Best Black Friday Deals Under £100 - UK Quick Links
- The unique FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition golf shoes are available for just £79.99 at Scottsdale Golf
- Get the well reviewed Mileseey Laser Rangefinder for just £76.79 at Amazon
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 - US
Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | $82.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $150.96 Now $67.48
An unbelievable deal on one the best waterproof golf jackets on the market. This full zip waterproof jacket is a must have during the winter months and its windproof and waterproof features should cover you for most conditions. This jacket also has UV 50+ protection and two zipper front pockets.
Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart
Was $135.96 Now $67.98
At under $70, the Tomshine offers unbelievable value for money, with 6x magnification and multi-layered optics giving you superb lens quality. This deal is perfect if you're unsure about spending hundreds of dollars on a laser.
GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS | $35 off at Amazon
Was $129.99 Now $94.99
Another super-cheap pick up right now is the Voice 2 from GolfBuddy, coming in below $95. Yes you guessed it, it talks to you and gives yardages on over 40,000 courses, all coming in a tiny package.
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal
Were $42.95 Now $34.95
Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowin$g for low driver spin with tee shots. Save $8 on one dozen or get them for as low as $24.98 per box if you buy three - the real deal here!
FootJoy 2021 Superlites XP Golf Shoes | $20 off at Dick's Sporting Goods
Were $99.99 Now $79.99
The lightweight and spikeless FJ Superlites are one of the best FootJoy golf shoes on the market and a real bargain this Black Friday below $80. Choose between two colors and plenty of sizes.
Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $40.67 off at Amazon
Was $129.99 Now $89.32
Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at less than $90 with Amazon! It weighs just 3.2lbs and is a steal in the red color. It's also available in three other colorways, with varying prices ranging from $90-95.
Best Black Friday Deals Under £100 - UK
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf
Was £109 Now £88.90
The original Milled Grind wedge from TaylorMade can be yours for under £89, a deal you simply can't go wrong with if your wedges are in need of an upgrade. It's available in 52, 56 and 60 degree lofts.
FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf
Were £119.99 Now £79.99
The stunning camo limited edition FJ Flex XP can be yours for under £80 right now! They're lightweight, spikeless and come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.
TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag | £54.01 off at Amazon
Was £139 Now £84.99
Looking for a bargain cart bag this Black Friday? The Pro 6.0 from TaylorMade is for you! If comes with a 10" top as well as a 14-way divider, easy grab handles, plenty of pockets for your golf gear and an extra large putter well divider. Pick it up in four colours for under £85.
TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Stand Bag | 49.01 off at Amazon
Was £129 Now £79.99
If you're looking for an even cheaper TaylorMade stand bag then the older 6.0 version is also in the sale right now over in the Amazon Black Friday sale. It's regularly discounted but this is almost as low as it has ever been.
Puma Proadapt Delta Golf Shoes | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf
Were £149.99 Now £99.99
Save a massive £50 on these waterproof, spiked Puma Proadapt Deltas. Available in plenty of sizes in white and white/orange and limited sizes in the black. They're stable, comfortable and waterproof, with a one-year waterproof guarantee.
Ping Sigma G Tyne H Black Nickel Putter | £90 off at Click Golf
Was £189 Now £99
The Sigma G face offers up a soft feel and you can experience it for under £100 - a truly fantastic deal with this Tyne mallet model.
Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £43.50 off at Amazon
Was £119.99 Now £76.49
Mileseey lasers have been on our radar for a while now (we're hoping to test them soon) and the customer reviews on Amazon (and the Golf Monthly forum) are overwhelmingly positive. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price.
Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch | £65 off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £159.99 Now £94.99
Bushnell makes some of the best golf rangefinders and the iON 2 watch is a budget option that has some great features. You'll get accurate distances as well as a long battery life along with up to four hazard distances per hole.
Callaway Supersoft Magna 19 Golf Balls | £7.20 off at Amazon
Were £22.99 Now £15.79
The innovative Magna ball from Callaway is actually larger than most usual golf balls. Interested in trying them out? A dozen can be yours now for less than £16 this Black Friday! With £100 in your pocket, you could be stocked up on balls for years to come with this deal. Check out our full Callaway Supersoft Magna ball review for more info.
