Don't Worry, You Haven't Missed Out On The Best Black Friday Golf Deals Yet

In the US:

In the UK:

US Deals

Cobra King Speedzone Driver | $180 off at Rock Bottom Golf Cobra King Speedzone Driver | $180 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $449.99 Now $269

Cobra has taken it up a level in the driver market over recent years and the Speedzone is one of the company's best. Pick it up for just $275 right now, well below the original RRP.

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $499.99 Now $299.99

This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, especially considering it isn't even two years old yet! It's got all of Cthe brand's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft and loft.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $149.99 Now $109.99

Need new wedges? The original Milled Grind from TaylorMade is just $110 right now and available in lofts ranging from 52 to 60 degrees and everything in between. A very solid performer, especially at this price.

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $129.98

Pick up one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market with a very nice $50 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time.

Precision Pro NX9 Non Slope Rangefinder | $44.99 off at Amazon Precision Pro NX9 Non Slope Rangefinder | $44.99 off at Amazon

Was $219.99 Now $175

One of the fastest and most reliable rangefinders we've tested, the Precision Pro NX9 is on offer right now. Although this doesn't come with slope function, performance elsewhere is excellent, and it comes with a free lifetime battery-replacement service included.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon

Was $219.99 Now $179.99

As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | $150 off at Amazon Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | $150 off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $349.99

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor turns your iPhone into a launch monitor, and it does a great job too. It's one of the best golf launch monitors you can buy, especially at this price.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were £169.99 Now $139.98

The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $30 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too!

Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $28 off at adidas Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $28 off at adidas

Was $65 Now $36

In our adidas Lightweight 1/4 zip sweatshirt review, we found it to work perfectly underneath a larger jacket in the winter. For less than $40 it offers good value for money as we've used it away from the golf course too, and there are some cool colours to choose from.

Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart

Was $249.97 Now $147

This stylish stand bag from Vice Golf features full length compartment divisions as well as extremely comfortable shoulder straps. It is also fully waterproof! Stand out from the crowd and pick it up for under $150.

Cube Cart 3 Push Cart | $114.99 off at Amazon Cube Cart 3 Push Cart | $114.99 off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $185

This push cart is only 14.5lbs and folds into a super compact cube for easy transport in the trunk of you car. Save your back and a massive $115 in one of six colors. It features a simple two-way folding mechanism, a free umbrella holder and is height-adjustable.

UK Deals

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £449 Now £269

Save a huge £180 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour. A real steal to get this under £300, let alone £270.

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf Honma TW XP-1 Driver | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £599 Now £279

Save a ridiculous £320 on the easy-to-hit XP-1 driver from Honma. If you're a mid-handicapper or a slow swinger then you'll see some great performance for the price.

PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £450 Now £169.99

PXG is known for its premium-priced clubs but here is a real bargain! Save over £280 on the 0341X Gen 2 fairway, available in a couple of different options.

TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £60 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

The popular 2021 Spider putters are on sale with Scottsdale Golf in plenty of different models. They're some of the best putters on the market right now and a steal at these prices.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | £15.03 off at Amazon TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | £15.03 off at Amazon

Was £49.99 Now £34.96

The popular five-piece TaylorMade TP5 is one of the best golf balls you can buy and this fantastic deal is about as good as you'll get on a premium golf ball right now.

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £43.50 off at Amazon Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £43.50 off at Amazon

Was £119.99 Now £76.49

Mileseey lasers have been on our radar for a while now (we're hoping to test them soon) and the customer reviews on Amazon (and the Golf Monthly forum) are overwhelmingly positive. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £109

Save over £70 in the Black November sale on this great piece of wearable tech, which is at its lowest ever price! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box.

adidas Bold Brand Golf Polo Shirt | £10 off at Sports Direct adidas Bold Brand Golf Polo Shirt | £10 off at Sports Direct

Was £29.99 Now £19.99

Need a new polo? The adidas Bold Brand polo is under £20 right now at Sports Direct in either white or navy blue.

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 45% off at Amazon TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 45% off at Amazon

Was £149 Now £81.75

Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £82. It often sells for £109, below the usual RRP, but this is still a cracking to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag.

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag | £54.01 off at Amazon TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag | £54.01 off at Amazon

Was £139 Now £84.99

Looking for a bargain cart bag? The Pro 6.0 from TaylorMade is for you! If comes with a 10" top as well as a 14-way divider, easy grab handles, plenty of pockets for your golf gear and an extra large putter well divider. Pick it up in four colours for under £85.

FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf FootJoy Flex XP Limited Edition Golf Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £119.99 Now £79.99

The stunning camo limited edition FJ Flex XP can be yours for under £80 right now! They're lightweight, spikeless and come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

