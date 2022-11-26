Don't Miss This Rare Black Friday Sale From Stewart Golf

Stewart Golf is running a sitewide Black Friday sale this year, with 20% off across its entire fleet of electric trolleys and push carts. For those who don't already know, Stewart Golf is one of the leading manufacturers of electric and push golf carts in the world. Based in the South West of England, the team at Stewart Golf has pioneered Bluetooth Follow technology that allows the golf trolley to simply follow you around the golf course, totally hands-free! The brand very rarely features amongst our best Black Friday golf deals because it simply doesn't often run offers on its premium range of electric and push carts.

This Black Friday, the brand is offering 20% across its whole range on its website. On the likes of the Stewart Golf Q Follow and Q Remote, you can save over $500 with this sale activation, and $145 on its excellent R1-S push cart - one of the best push carts money can buy right now. I don't imagine this sale will be around for very long so, if you're looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a premium new golf trolley, now is the chance to capitalize on this rare Stewart Golf sale.

In the US:

In the UK:

Stewart Golf Black Friday Deals

US Deals

(opens in new tab) Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Golf Trolley | Save $540 at Stewart Golf (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Was $2699 Now $2159 This is probably the first significant discount I've seen on the groundbreaking Q Follow trolley since it was launched a few years ago. This trolley uses Bluetooth technology to follow you around the golf course, totally hands-free. You can easily switch between Follow or Remote mode, both of which give you easy control of the trolley from afar. It also folds up incredibly compactly for a trolley of its size. It can fit into the smallest of spaces and has an easy grab handle to take it in and out of the car. This is the 18-hole battery, but the 20% discount still applies if you want to upgrade to the 36-hole battery or carbon edition. If you don't feel as if you want to use the Follow functionality, you can always get the Stewart Golf Q Remote (opens in new tab), which just uses the remote function on the same chassis as the Q Follow. This model is also 20% off this Black Friday at $1759 Read our full Stewart Golf Q Follow review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart | Save $145 at Stewart Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $374 Now $229 While Stewart Golf is famed for its pioneering Follow technology in electric carts, the Stewart Golf R1-S push cart is one of the best of its kind too. With a super simple folding system and an effortless push across the fairways, its a class leader in the push cart space and a valuable investment if you're looking to ditch carrying clubs around the golf course Read our full Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart review (opens in new tab)

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Golf Trolley | Save 20% at Stewart Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £1599.99 Now £1279.20 This is probably the first significant discount I've seen on the groundbreaking Q Follow trolley since it was launched a few years ago. This trolley uses Bluetooth technology to follow you around the golf course, totally hands-free. You can easily switch between Follow or Remote mode, both of which give you easy control of the trolley from afar. It also folds up incredibly compactly for a trolley of its size. It can fit into the smallest of spaces and has an easy grab handle to take it in and out of the car. This is the 18-hole battery, but the 20% discount still applies if you want to upgrade to the 36-hole battery or carbon edition. If you don't feel as if you want to use the Follow functionality, you can always get the Stewart Golf Q Remote (opens in new tab), which just uses the remote function on the same chassis as the Q Follow. This model is also 20% off this Black Friday at £959.20 Read our full Stewart Golf Q Follow review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart | Save 20% at Stewart Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £249 Now £199.20 While the brand is famed for its pioneering Follow technology in electric carts, the Stewart Golf R1-S push cart is one of the best of its kind too. With a super simple folding system and an effortless push across the fairways, its a class leader in the push cart space and a valuable investment if you're looking to ditch carrying clubs around the golf course Read our full Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart review (opens in new tab)

For more brilliant Black Friday golf deals, check out our extensive guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals, and more...