Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Looking for a killer golf deal? You're in the right place...
Are you looking to treat yourself to some new golf gear or buy some Christmas presents for the golfers in your life?
Black Friday is the time to pick up the very best bargains and the shopping event of the year is almost here.
This year, Friday 26th November is the big day but the Black Friday golf deals are already rolling in and will continue to ramp up to the main event.
Check out all of the biggest savings we've spotted so far...
Golf Deals For Black Friday - early deals spotted already
Black Friday GPS and Lasers Deals
Leupold Golf GX-3i3 Rangefinder | WAS $499.99 | NOW $262.47 | SAVE $237.52 at Amazon
Save a mega $237+ on this smart and sleek-looking rangefinder from Leupold. Featuring Digitally Enhanced Accuracy, the Leupold offers precise ranging to 1/10th of a yard.
Callaway Laser Rangefinder | WAS $299.99 | NOW $190.23 | SAVE $109.76 at Amazon
The 300 Pro from Callaway is $190 right now at Amazon, a saving of almost $110! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use.
Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | WAS $135.98 | NOW $67.99 | HALF PRICE at Walmart
At under $70, the Tomshine offers unbelievable value for money, with 6x magnification and multi-layered optics giving you superb lens quality. This deal is perfect if you're unsure about spending hundreds of dollars on a laser.
Izzo Kiss GPS Rangefinder | WAS $99.99 | NOW $65 | SAVE $34.99 at Amazon The Kiss from Izzo is a lovely handheld GPS and this is its lowest ever price! Previously its lowest was $78 so picking it up for $65 is a steal. Act fast.
GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS | WAS $129.99 | NOW $94.97 | SAVE $35.02 at Amazon
Another super-cheap pick up right now is the Voice 2 from GolfBuddy, coming in below $95. Yes you guessed it, it talks to you and gives yardages on over 40,000 courses, all coming in a tiny package.
GolfBuddy Aim Golf GPS Watch | WAS $254.92 | NOW $169.45 | SAVE $85.47 at Walmart
A stylish and smooth design with a colored touchscreen, the Golf Buddy Aim W11 is one of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now. It has nearly $80 off, making it a superb deal for those who want to stand out.
Voice Caddie G3 Hybrid GPS Watch | WAS $199.99 | NOW $159.99 | SAVE $40 at Rock Bottom Golf
The G3 from Voice Caddie has some seriously impressive features like automatic slope and hole recognition with Front/Center/Back Distance guide with green shape. What's more, it also works for running, cycling and calories burned so ticks a lot of boxes.
Black Friday Club Deals
Callaway Mavrik Driver | WAS $499.99 | NOW $299.99 | SAVE $200 at Rock Bottom Golf Save a massive $200 on the Mavrik, one of the best drivers of 2020. Well worth a buy if your big stick is 5+ years old, or you just want to try something new.
Cobra King Speedzone Driver | WAS $449.99 | NOW $279.99 | SAVE $170 at Rock Bottom Golf Cobra has taken it up a level in the driver market over recent years and the Speedzone is one of the company's best. Pick it up for just $279.99 right now, well below the original RRP.
Honma TW XP-1 Driver | WAS $599.99 | NOW $249.99| Save $350 at Rock Bottom Golf Better than half price! An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives.
Mizuno ST-200 Driver | WAS $399.99 | NOW $249.99 | SAVE $150 Another company that has upped its game in the driver market is Mizuno, and the brilliant ST-200 is also a fantastic price right now.
Srixon Z585 Driver | WAS $399.99 | NOW $199.99 | SAVE $200 at Rock Bottom Golf Half price! Save a massive $200 on the Z585 driver from Srixon - yet another superb performer.
Callaway Steelhead XR Fairway Wood | WAS $199.99 | NOW $149.99 | SAVE $50 at Rock Bottom Golf The brilliant Steelhead XR creates a high ball speed from the Next-Generation Face Cup Technology and can be yours for under $150.
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons | WERE $914.24 | NOW $719.99 | SAVE $194.25 at Rock Bottom Golf Looking for a more forgiving iron set? You'll love the HB Turbos, some of the most forgiving irons on the market.
Tour Edge Exotics EXS 22H Irons | WERE $769.99 | NOW $449.99 | SAVE $320 at Rock Bottom Golf
The Exotics EXS 22H irons are said to provide 'the distance and forgiveness of a metalwood combined with the feel and control of a forged iron set.' Test that for yourself with this huge saving of $320!
TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | WAS $299.99 | NOW $199.99 | SAVE $100 at Rock Bottom Golf The flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favourite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100.
Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter | WAS $348.95 | NOW $281.14 | SAVE $67.81 at Amazon
Save a massive $68 on the Grandsport 3D Printed putter from Cobra in 35 inches of length. The new 3D Printed putters from Cobra have been a very welcome addition to the putter market this year and you can pick up a tidy discount with Amazon right now.
Black Friday Golf Bag and Trolley Deals
Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | WAS $129.99 | NOW $76.88 | SAVE $53.11 at Amazon
Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at just $76.88 with Amazon! It weighs just 3.2lbs and is a steal in the red color.
Cube Cart 3 Push Cart | WAS £299.99 | NOW $185 | SAVE $114.99 at Amazon This push cart is only 14.5lbs and folds into a super compact cube for easy transport in the trunk of you car. Save your back and a massive $115.
Golf Apparel Deals
Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | WAS $150.96 | NOW $113.22 | SAVE $37.74 at Rock Bottom Golf
This full zip waterproof jacket is a must have during the winter months and its windproof and waterproof features should cover you for most conditions. This jacket also has UV 50+ protection and two zipper front pockets.
Under Armour Storm Fleece 1/4 Zip | WAS $69.99 | NOW $41.95 | SAVE $38.04 at Walmart
Layer up with this smart 1/4 zip sweater from Under Armour. Storm technology repels water in light rain while the soft and warm fleece keeps you warm. Thermal insulation in key areas allows you to maintain your body heat throughout a round.
Adidas Adi Performance Polo | WAS $80 | NOW $29.99 | SAVE $50.01 at Walmart
This polo offers lightweight breathability out on course while the moisture wicking fabric sheds sweat, keeping you dry in warm weather. While it's only available in red, there's plenty of sizes of left for this bargain golf polo.
Callaway Swing Tech Solid Color Polo Shirt | WAS $70.99 | NOW $53.20 | SAVE $17.77 at Walmart This polo shirt has water wicking and cooling technology to keep you at just the right temperature when you're playing. This is available in a whole host of colours so it might be worth stocking up while they stay on offer.
Want more Golf Black Friday Deals?
- Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals
- Best Black Friday Titleist Deals
- Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
- Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
Whilst the day may be synonymous for picking up the best tech and gadgets at low prices, we've seen more and more golf deals over the past couple of years.
Last year, big discounts were available on items like the Callaway Mavrik range to Titleist TS metals, with discounts across nearly every manufacturer in every product category.
Golf Black Friday Sale
Whether it's a new driver, a golf bag, some shoes, apparel, balls, GPS, tech or more - Golf Monthly will have you covered with the best Black Friday golf deals across the internet this year.
Amazon Prime Day was huge this June and we're sure to see more great golf deals from Amazon this Black Friday as well as retailers on both sides of the pond including Golf Galaxy, Rock Bottom Golf, Worldwide Golf Shops, Scottsdale Golf, American Golf and Sports Direct.
The sports brands themselves will likely run their own Black Friday sales too so keep an eye on golfmonthly.com for the best golf deals from Nike, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Skechers and more.
There is also Cyber Monday of course, too, on Monday 30th.
