Best Black Friday Women's Golf Club Deals

The Black Friday sales have well and truly arrived, and the deals on golf clubs, apparel, technology have been pouring in from retailers and manufacturers.

Many of the best golf clubs for ladies and best golf sets for ladies have been discounted this Black Friday, as well as plenty of apparel.

Below, we list some of the best deals we've found on women's golf equipment from drivers down to the latest apparel.

Some of the best Black Friday golf shoes deals so far have been on Amazon, and we've listed some of the highlighted deals below.

Of course, equipment like laser rangefinders, GPS devices, bags and carts aren't bound to either male or female golfers, so check out our best Black Friday deals page

But for this post, you can find the best women's golf equipment currently on sale...

Today's Best Deals On Women's Golf

Women's Drivers - US

Callaway Ladies Mavrik Driver | Save $200 at TGW Callaway Ladies Mavrik Driver | Save $200 at TGW Was $499.99 | Now $299.99 Much like the men's driver which is also on sale this Black Friday, the Ladies Mavrik has had a significant reduction of $200. This driver was released in early 2020 and features some of Callaway's best technology to help increase your distance off the tee.

TaylorMade Women's SIM Max Driver | Save $100 at Golf Galaxy TaylorMade Women's SIM Max Driver | Save $100 at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 | Now $399.99 The SIM Max walked so the SIM2 Max could run. 2020's TaylorMade SIM Max driver shares a lot of the same technology as the current SIM2 Max, so there's a great deal to be had here at under $400. Both share the same Twist Face technology and, while both models are aesthetically different, the performance was very similar in our testing.

Cobra Women's King SpeedZone Xtreme Driver | Save $150 at Dick's Sporting Goods Cobra Women's King SpeedZone Xtreme Driver | Save $150 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $449.99 | Now $299.98 Another one of 2019's best drivers now has a significant discount for Black Friday. The Xtreme version has a back weight that makes for an easy launch and excellent ball flight off the tee. It comes in a 12.5° head but can be adjusted to suit your game.

Fairways & Hybrids - US

TaylorMade Women's RBZ Black Fairway Wood | Save $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade Women's RBZ Black Fairway Wood | Save $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $179.99 | Now $129.99 One of the best reviewed fairway woods for women of the last four or five years, the RBZ Black fairway wood is now another $50 off. Available in the high trajectory 5-wood, it can be used effectively off the tee or from the fairway.

Callaway Ladies Mavrik Max Hybrid | Save $70 at TGW Callaway Ladies Mavrik Max Hybrid | Save $70 at TGW Was $249.99 | Now $179.99 Alongside the driver on sale at TGW, the Callaway Ladies Mavrik Max Hybrid has $70 off. Available in either a 27° loft or a 36° loft, there's plenty of scope to get this in the bag.

Cobra Women's King F8 Speedback Hybrid | Save $50 at Golf Galaxy Cobra Women's King F8 Speedback Hybrid | Save $50 at Golf Galaxy Was $219.99 | Now $169.99 One of the best hybrids of 2019 is now at a fantastic price at Golf Galaxy. With an Arccos Smart Grips attached for free, this is one of the most forgiving hybrids for women and great off the fairway.

Callaway Ladies Big Bertha 19 Hybrid | Save $90 at TGW Callaway Ladies Big Bertha 19 Hybrid | Save $90 at TGW Was $269.99 | $179.99 While this model is a few years old now, it's a fantastic $90 off at TGW now. There's a lot more availability on this one too, with left handed options as well as a 21° model.

Wilson D7 Women's Hybrid | Save $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods Wilson D7 Women's Hybrid | Save $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $179.99 | Now $129.99 This is another excellent hybrid offering that was launched in

Women's Golf Shoes - US

FootJoy Women's 2020 Pro SL Golf Shoe | Save $40 at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy Women's 2020 Pro SL Golf Shoe | Save $40 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $149.99 | Now $119.99 Last year's FootJoy Pro SL is now $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods. Featuring one of the best spikeless outsoles on any women's golf shoe, the Pro SL can be worn all year round. It's available in three colors in this excellent sale price.

Nike Women's Roshe G Tour Golf Shoe | Save $20 at Dick's Sporting Goods Nike Women's Roshe G Tour Golf Shoe | Save $20 at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $109.99 | Now $89.99 These excellent shoes are now comfortably below $100 in the Black Friday sale. An excellent option for winter in this black colorway, the spikes also give you excellent grip in damp or muddy conditions.

Women's adipure Sport Golf Shoe | Save 51% at Amazon Women's adipure Sport Golf Shoe | Save 51% at Amazon Was $100 | Now $48.76 Now better than half price, this spikeless summer golf shoe from adidas is the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon. This is an ideal shoe for summer or for that long awaited golf holiday in the sun.

FootJoy Women's FJ Leisure Slip-On Golf Shoe | Save 65% at Amazon FootJoy Women's FJ Leisure Slip-On Golf Shoe | Save 65% at Amazon Was $115 | Now $36.96 This is certainly the most significant sale we've found so far in the Black Friday sales. This is much more of a summer, casual shoes and we think it'll look as good off the golf course as it does on it. It's available in four colors at this great sale price.

Women's Golf Equipment Deals - UK

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Ladies Package Set | Save £184.95 at Click Golf Wilson Staff Launch Pad Ladies Package Set | Save £184.95 at Click Golf Was £1039 | Now £854.05 This is an extensive package set available now significantly under £1000 - ideal for someone looking to start playing golf. It comes with a driver, 3-wood, hybrid and 6-SW iron set. Complete with an excellent trolley bag, you can get straight out on course with this excellent package set.

TaylorMade SIM Max Ladies Fairway Wood | Save £89.45 at Click Golf TaylorMade SIM Max Ladies Fairway Wood | Save £89.45 at Click Golf Was £269 | Now £179.95 Available as a 3-wood or a 9-wood at this amazing sale price, now is a great time to freshen up the top of your bag with this 2020 fairway wood. Excellent off the tee and from the fairway, it's a versatile and powerful club.

Cobra King SpeedZone Ladies Golf Fairway | Save £130 at Scottsdale Cobra King SpeedZone Ladies Golf Fairway | Save £130 at Scottsdale Was £269 | Now £139 Released in 2020, this fairway wood is adjustable to allow you to get the ideal loft to suit your game. Split Rails on the bottom of the club make this a great club to use out of rough.

