Best Black Friday PuttOUT Deals

Putting is the most important part of the game and spending some quality time practicing this part of the game is one of the best ways to cut a few strokes off your handicap.

The average 10 handicap golfer averages close to 32 putts per round and the regular 18 handicapper will average closer to 36 putts a round - making the putter the most used club in the bag.

While investing in one of the best putters on the market might help your game, why not spend some time practicing the art of putting instead?

PuttOut make some of the best putting mats and training accessories on the market, and its various bundles offer golfers of all abilities the chance to practice putting at home, in an office or wherever you can find a bit of space.

We've reviewed a number of products from the PuttOut range this year, including our PuttOut Studio Bundles review as the Premium Putt Out Trainer review.

The trainer is one of the most innovative training aids to have entered the market this decade in our opinion, and also makes one of the best golf gifts as the holiday season approaches.

This Black Friday, we've spotted some fantastic deals on PuttOut equipment from individual items to full bundles. Check out those deals below...

Today's Best Deals

PuttOut Deals - UK

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer | 25% off at Amazon PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer | 25% off at Amazon Was £19.99 | Now £14.99 The training aid that putt PuttOUT on the map for golfers across the world, this training aid is great for drilling speed. The parabolic design will return good putts to you and reject bad ones. Take the Perfect Putt challenge too by tasking yourself to get the ball to stop in the micro target above the hole.

PuttOUT Slim Putting Mat | Save 24% at Amazon PuttOUT Slim Putting Mat | Save 24% at Amazon Was £49.99 | Now £37.99 This is the slimmest putting mat in the PuttOUT range, ideal if you're a bit tight for space in your home or office. It measures 240cm x 25cm when rolled out and just 25cm x 16cm when rolled up. It rolls at 10 on the stimp meter too, an ideal pace for club golfers to practice on.

PuttOUT Putting Mirror Trainer And Alignment Gate | Save 36% at Amazon PuttOUT Putting Mirror Trainer And Alignment Gate | Save 36% at Amazon Was £49.99 | Now £31.99 A putting mirror helps you work on alignment and positioning over a putt and the added gate can help you set up specific drills to work on. Magnetic putter guides that attach to the mirror are adjustable to allow you to check your putter face alignment over the ball.

PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat | Save 26% at Amazon PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat | Save 26% at Amazon Was £69.99 | Now £51.49 With all the same tech as the Slim Putting Mat, the Pro Golf Putting Mat is 240cm x 50 cm - double the width of the slim mat. This gives you a few more drill to practice, with more lines and alignment tools on the mat to help you perfect your putting stroke.

PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | Save 17% at Amazon PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | Save 17% at Amazon Was £29.99 | Now £24.99 A newer version of the Pressure Putt Trainer, this premium model uses all the same technology with premium materials and a more solid feeling overall. Added features also include multi targets, a higher visibility micro target and alignment stick support.

PuttOUT Pro Putting Gates | Save 20% at Amazon PuttOUT Pro Putting Gates | Save 20% at Amazon Was £39.99 | Now £31.99 This pack of three different sized gates pair perfectly with a putting mat to create a whole multitude of putting drills at home. It comes with a protective carry pouch too.

