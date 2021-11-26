Black Friday is not all about tech deals, our best Black Friday golf deals is proof of that. Additionally one particular rich vein we have found is alcohol, especially when ti comes to gin and whiskey.

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner now is the time to stock up or get a good present for someone who likes to sit back with a gin and tonic or take a flask onto the golf course.

So then below we have taken a look at some of the best deals on alcohol.

Best Black Friday Alcohol Deals

Gin Deals

Nordes Atlantic Galician Gin (70cl) | £9 off at Masters of Malt Nordes Atlantic Galician Gin (70cl) | £9 off at Masters of Malt

Was £35.95 | Now £26.95

If you are a fan of gin then the Nordes Atlantic is one of the most popular on Masters of Malt. It has £9 off and is an intriguing Spanish gin made with an Albariño-grape-based spirit. We also really like the cool bottle too.

Cambridge Dry Gin (70cl) | £4 off at Masters of Malt Cambridge Dry Gin (70cl) | £4 off at Masters of Malt

Was £36.45 | Now £32.45

Made by the famous Cambridge Distillery, this gin features blackcurrant leaf, lemon verbena, angelica seed, rose petals, violet petals and basil and rosemary from the distillery gardens.

Aviation Gin (70cl) | £5 off at Masters of Malt Aviation Gin (70cl) | £5 off at Masters of Malt

Was £34 | Now £29

Founded in 2006, Aviation gin takes its name from the Aviation cocktail, which was created in the 1900s. It is part of the company Ryan Reynolds sold for $610 million in 2020 and has a very Gatsby-esque bottle.

Malfy Gin Rosa (70cl) | £4 off at Masters of Malt Malfy Gin Rosa (70cl) | £4 off at Masters of Malt

Was £28.85 | Now £24.85

The Rosa Pink gin from Malfy is also on sale this Black Friday. It's made with fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian lemons, juniper and other handpicked botanicals. Again, another perfect summer drink but who says you can't enjoy it during the winter too?

Malfy Con Limone Lemon Flavoured Italian Gin (70cl) | 27% off at Amazon Malfy Con Limone Lemon Flavoured Italian Gin (70cl) | 27% off at Amazon

Was £29.99 | Now £22

Or perhaps you are more of a fan of lemon? This Malfy gin has a deliciously zesty citrus flavor while still maintaining classic complex gin flavors as well.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin | 34% off at Amazon Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin | 34% off at Amazon

Was £38 | Now £25

Our final pick in the gin section is this Drumshanbo which has proved immensely popular. Given the taste it is understandable and it gets better because it is 34% off right now as well.

Whiskey Deals

Jura The Loch (70cl) | £45 off at Masters of Malt Jura The Loch (70cl) | £45 off at Masters of Malt

Was £89.95 | Now £44.95

Any time you can save £45 on a bottle of whiskey is not to be taken lightly and this Jura bottle is initially matured in American oak casks before being finished in casks that previously held 30 year old Pedro Ximénez sherry.

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey | £12 off at Masters of Malt Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey | £12 off at Masters of Malt

Was £34.95 | Now £12.95

Woodford Reserve may be better known for its brilliant bourbon, but the team in Kentucky has made an excellent whiskey here. Made with a combination of 51% malt, 47% corn and 2% rye it as malty notes with a touch of sweetness and pepper.

The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky (70cl) | 40% off at Amazon The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky (70cl) | 40% off at Amazon

Was £36.59 | Now £22

Save 40% on this Glenlivet whiskey which has a well balanced sweet, fruity taste with a smooth finish.

Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey (1L) | 19% off at Amazon Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey (1L) | 19% off at Amazon

Was £27.15 | Now £21.99

Our final whiskey pick is a one litre bottle of Irish Bushmills. It has a blend of triple-distilled malt whiskey and a lighter Irish grain whiskey, which is aged for a minimum of four years in bourbon barrels.

Beer Deals

Stella Artois Lager 18 Cans | 15% off at Amazon Stella Artois Lager 18 Cans | 15% off at Amazon

Was £16.50 | Now £13.97

Need to stock up on beer? Well you can get 18 large cans of Stella Artois for just less than £14 right now with Amazon.

Corona Extra Lager 18 Beers | 35% off at Amazon Corona Extra Lager 18 Beers | 35% off at Amazon

Was £18.50 | Now £12

Or if you prefer Corona, get 18 bottles for only £12.

Best Black Friday Booze Deals

Whatever you after in terms of booze, we have got you covered especially if you want to stock up for this Christmas period. Gins, whiskey's and beers, get a good deal with the array of deals above.

