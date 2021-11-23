5 Deals I Want To See On Black Friday

With Black Friday fast approaching and many deals already live, now is the time to take stock and have a think about the products or deals we would most like to see on the day itself, over the weekend and on Cyber Monday.

That is exactly what we have done here. From drivers to golf shoes, we have picked out 5 products, deals, or gear sections we hope will have discounts over the coming days.

2021 Driver Deals

New drivers are coming out very soon, in the first few months of 2022, so how good would it be if we saw more deals on 2021 models?

The TSi models from Titleist, the TaylorMade SIM2, Callaway's Epic Speed range, Ping's G425, Cobra's Radspeed and so on and so forth. These all performed brilliantly for us and easily made our best golf drivers guide so come on retailers, please give us some discounted prices on these models!

Also we did collate some deals on previous generation drivers which is definitely worth taking a look at if you need a new big stick for 2022.

Premium Golf Ball Deals

During Amazon Prime Day earlier this year we saw a buy one get one free deal on Srixon's Z-Star golf ball and as we expected, it sold incredibly well. Unfortunately, right now we aren't seeing many premium golf balls go on offer and if they are it is only for £5/$5.

This is definitely worth keeping tabs on though and we will do so with our best Black Friday golf ball deals guide, because when a deal on a premium golf ball occurs, it sells out quickly. (We have our fingers crossed for Pro V1's!)

Apple AirPods

Having gone to the entire Golf Monthly team to see what they wanted as a deal this Black Friday, the Airpod suggestion is entirely me.

I thoroughly enjoy going to the driving range and putting headphones in so I can truly focus on my practice, that is probably the only thing I have in common with Bryson DeChambeau.

Therefore a wireless option like the Apple AirPods is my favorite way to go. Not having to deal with wires and such is a blessing especially during the golf swing.

Thankfully, because of how popular the Apple AirPods are there are good deals to be had but hopefully the discounts continue to get bigger!

PGA Tour 2K21

A good golf game is a rarity for some reason but one of my favorites is PGA Tour 2k21 so I would love to get a good deal on a copy on the Nintendo Switch in particular.

The game itself has a lot of cool features to it; including the MyPlayer format in which you take on the challenge of earning their Korn Ferry Tour card before progressing to the main tour with the goal of lifting the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship.

There are 15 courses on the game along with 30 events in each PGA Tour season.

Adidas/Nike Shoe Deals

At the moment there are not many adidas or Nike models in our best golf shoes guide, that are on offer. The models we picked are the best of the best because they deliver in terms of performance, looks, comfort, traction, etc. So it is a shame right now that very few of them have deals on.

On adidas there are a couple of good models like the EQT Spikeless and Adicross Retro on offer but not the ZG21, or Codechaos, the two best adidas golf shoes.

In terms of Nike we have found some good deals but not as many as we would like on models like the Air Zoom Infinity Tour or Air Zoom Victory Tour 2.

But given how good adidas and Nike golf shoes are, hopefully we get some more deals in the coming days.

For more deals content, why not check out our big Black Friday Golf Deals hub, or some of the other hub pages below?