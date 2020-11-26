Wilson Staff Amazon Black Friday Golf Club Deals - Huge Savings To Be Had
By Sam Tremlett
- Black Friday is one of the best shopping days of the year with thousands of products available with big reductions on the recommended retail price.
Golf products fit into this too and one retailer to definitely keep an eye on is Amazon as shown by the excellent deals on Wilson products below. If you are in the market for new clubs, whether it be drivers to wedges, then there are some huge price slashes at the moment.
Additionally to stay up to date with the Amazon golf Black Friday deals, we have created a specific post with all the fantastic deals available right now including clubs, shoes, bags and a lot more.
Also for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage, and another brand to keep an eye out for is Callaway because products can be found with huge discounts right now. As such we compiled a comprehensive Callaway Golf Black Friday deals post which we definitely recommend taking a look at.
Save just under £28 on this Launch Pad driver which will definitely help golfers with a weak ball flight, and the offset will help get the ball started on a straighter line. We found the Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver easy to hit, and it produced a ball flight which was noticeably higher than most other drivers on the market.
This Wilson Staff Launch Pad HL driver has a lightweight design and ultra forgiving club face which has been designed to help players slice the ball less and get the ball in the air easier. So if you need help in those facets of the game then we recommend this model that has nearly £50 off at the moment.
The fairway wood is one of the hardest clubs to fill in the bag but take the stress out of that selection with this Launch Pad model from Wilson Staff. It will particularly help those players who struggle with a slice.
The Wilson Staff Model Utility has been designed to deliver a combination of distance, reliability and forgiveness. It’s a versatile club and we found it to deliver a reliable, penetrating ball flight so it could definitely help you if you struggle to fill that section of the bag. Right now you can get one for around £48 off.
The D7 Forged is well worth considering if you’re seeking a mid handicap iron offering a soft feel in a compact package. During testing we thought it was an impressive all-rounder and given the current saving of over £210 at the moment, it is a deal hard to beat.
In testing we were impressed with the Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons. The margin for error on the strike is definitely larger on a club like this and if you’re a beginner or high handicapper it’s certainly an option worth trying. On Amazon you can get a set from five-iron to pitching wedge with a saving of over £140.
Constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines, this WIlson wedge has been designed to create Tour-calibre spin and control. Indeed it has found its way into several Tour players bags and you can get one too for only £82.99!
Need a dozen golf balls for a round £1 each? These Ultra Distance balls have got you covered.
For more golf deals from Black Friday, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
